Be Local, Buy Local

Staff reports

The Chronicle Express

Eat, buy, shop small this holiday season

PENN YAN — We’ve heard time after time the phrase, “Things may look a little different this year”, which is undeniably true and real. The Yates County Chamber of Commerce is again promoting a Shop Small campaign this holiday season, but the goal is to work toward normalizing this trend more than ever. Supporting local businesses has always been important, but now is the time to fully encompass what it really means to your local communities when you buy from a local, small business.

This year, the Chamber went digital for the 2020 Shop Small campaign to reach as many people as possible, while still giving people the chance to discover what local businesses have to offer during the holiday season with safety in mind. You can find a landing page on the Chamber’s website listing special holiday promotions in store and online that were submitted from local businesses throughout December.

Chelsea Race, Yates County Chamber Director of Marketing, wants to remind all that “Supporting local businesses isn’t just limited to spending money with them. There’re other ways to show your support such as liking, sharing and commenting on a business’s social media pages or leaving them a positive review. These small, simple actions make a bigger impact than you think for a small business”.

Check out the list of local deals on the Yates County Chamber of Commerce website at http://www.yatesny.com/specials. This year’s program is sponsored by WFLR Radio, Stork Insurance Agency and Lyons National Bank in Penn Yan.

Starshine cancelled

'Let your star shine differently this year.’

In light of the the COVID-19 pandemic, Yates County Chamber of Commerce President Jessica Bacher released the following statement:

“As 2020 comes to a close, the annual StarShine celebration in Penn Yan will not be taking place. This was a difficult decision that the Yates County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the StarShine Committee did not take lightly. This was a decision based on the responsibility of community safety. Yates County residents are encouraged to spread holiday cheer and decorate your home a bit extra and to let your “Stars Shine” differently this year. Remember to support local businesses and discover all that is available close to home. Safely shop in store, order curbside pickup, or order online.

“Wishing everyone a happy, safe and prosperous holiday season! We look forward to future StarShine events in years to come.”