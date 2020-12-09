Brownies’ bottle drive supports HSYC

Jennifer Gruschow

I have had the pleasure of co-leading a local Girl Scout Troop for three years now. We are a Brownie Troop of 11 girls, ages 7-9 years old.

Last Spring we started, what we hope to be, a long term partnership in supporting the Yates County Humane Society. We completed a Journey badge that involved understanding what people and animals need to survive, and how to take care of ourselves and our pets. The girls accomplished understanding the similarities and differences between taking care of themselves and their pets.

To complete the Journey we had to talk to an animal expert and do something that impacts the community. We decided to become volunteers at the Humane Society. COVID-19 halted our active volunteering opportunities, but we were able to complete the volunteer orientation over the summer.

This fall, we held our first fundraiser for the Humane Society with a cans and bottles drive. The participation from our girls and their families was tremendous. We collected almost 29,000 cans/bottles, raising $1,447.70 to donate to the a Humane Society. November 25, we presented the Humane Society with a check along with homemade dog treats that our girls made.