Police reports published December 9

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Rose M. Monclova, 27, of Genesee St., Geneva, was arrested Nov. 25 By Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies as a passenger of a vehicle that was stopped for a violation. A search revealed marijuana in her purse, and she was charged with unlawful possession. She will answer in Benton Town Court later.

Penn Yan Police and Volunteer Ambulance Corps rescued a 35-year-old man at 7:53 a.m. Nov. 26 after he had overdosed. Officers Terry Skelly and Wes Hines responded to the residence and found the man on the bathroom floor, neither conscious nor breathing. Hines immediately began CPR while Skelley administered two doses of Narcan. As they continued with no sign of improvement, Skelly gave the victim two more doses as they continued CPR. When the Ambulance Corps arrived, they gave the victim two more doses of Narcan, and took him to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. He was transferred to the ICU at Geneva General Hospital and is expected to recover, thanks to the rapid response of the officers and EMS crew. PYPD collected a needle and other drug paraphernalia at the scene, and the investigation is continuing.

Christopher A. Rossman, 30, of Long Point Road, Penn Yan, was arrested Nov. 28 by Yates County Deputies responding to a noise complaint. Investigation revealed he was harassing another resident while in the presence of a child. He was charged with 2nd degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, and was held at the county jail to await arraignment. Rossman was arrested again Dec. 1 at a Geneva St. residence in Dresden for violation of an order of protection by being in the presence of the protected party. He was charged with 2nd degree criminal contempt, was arraigned at Torrey Town Court and released to reappear later.

Carmen S. Fratto, 61, of Sutton Road, Geneva, was arrested for drunk driving at 10:38 a.m. Nov. 29 by Yates County Deputies responded to an accident on Pre-Emption Road where Deputies found the vehicle in the ditch. Fratto admitted to being the driver and stated that he had two to three alcoholic beverages, but had driven into the ditch due to a deer. Failing field sobriety tests, he was taken to Yates County Jail for a chemical test. He was charged with common law DWI, aggravated DWI with a .18% BAC or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. He was held for arraignment.

Edward J. McGowan III, 39, of Morgan Road, Wyalusing, Pa., was arrested Nov. 30 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped by State Troopers on an unrelated matter. Turned over to PYPD on an arrest warrant from Penn Yan Village Court, McGowan was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO), driving on a suspended registration, with only one plate, and with improper plates. He was held at the county jail to await arraignment court.

Deanna L. Simpson, 36, of Penn Yan, was arrested Nov. 30 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for an infraction. Her registration was found found to be suspended for lack of insurance. She was charged with driving with a suspended registration, driving without insurance, and insufficient turn signal. Her vehicle was impounded, and she was released with appearance tickets for village court.

Anthony J. Boggio, 32, of Penn Yan, was arrested Dec.1 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended registration for insurance lapse, and with an expired inspection. He was released with appearance tickets for village court.

Christopher Fowler, 41, of Dundee, was arrested Dec. 3 by N.Y. State Troopers responding to a domestic dispute. He was charged with 4th degree criminal mischief, and was held at the Yates County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment Court. He will answer later in Starkey Town Court.

James B. Hilligus, 46, of LaRue Road, Bath, was arrested Dec. 3 by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop. His registration was found to be suspended for lapsed insurance, and he was driving without a court-ordered alcohol ignition interlock device. His license also revoked with three scofflaw offenses, so he was also charged with 2nd degree AUO, and was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

Elizabeth M. Abraham, 38, of Henry St., Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 3 by Penn Yan Police after running a red light. Her license was found to be revoked, so she was also charged with 3rd degree AUO, and was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

A one-car accident occurred at 12:35 p.m. Dec. 4 on Rte. 54 near Roy Road in Torrey. Yates County Deputies, Dresden Fire Dept., Penn Yan Ambulance, and Medic 55 responded. Driver Megan E. Rumsey, 26, of Chase Road, Dundee, was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released. No cause was given for the accident.

Amy Kuryla, 42, of Gibson St., Canandaigua, was arrested Dec. 4 by Yates County Deputies at Rushco in Rushville, on a warrant from Benton Town Court charging her with felony 1st degree criminal contempt, with a prior conviction within 5 years. She was held at the county jail to await arraignment court.

Lorie A. Struck, 37, of Commercial Ave., Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 4 by Yates County Sheriff’s Office Investigators for felony welfare fraud. She allegedly failed to report employment and income to the Dept. of Social services, and received overpayment of public assistance in excess of $3,000. She was charged with six counts of 1st degree offering a false instrument for filing (class E felony), and one count each of 3rd degree welfare fraud and 3rd degree grand larceny (class D felonies). She was issued appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court, and was released to answer later.