20 new COVID-19 cases

Increase not attributed to Thanksgiving gatherings

Yates County Public Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 update as of 3 p.m. Dec. 7 over the weekend.

Nine of the new cases are close contacts of previous positive cases. One case is a Dundee Central School District employee, one case is a Penn Yan Central School District employee, and one case is a Penn Yan Central School District student. Since Friday, nine more cases have recovered.

The 407 positive cases now recorded represents an increase of 65 since Thanksgiving, a rise of 19%. The 20 new cases raises Yates County's seven-day average to 6.1 percent. Public Health's Deputy Director Sara Christensen says, however, they are not seeing a spread caused by holiday gatherings, but rather by close contacts and general community spread.