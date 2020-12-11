Yates County 4-H offers hands-on holiday project kits

The mission of the New York State 4-H Youth Development program is to connect youth to hands-on learning opportunities that help them grow into competent, caring, contributing members of society. Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Yates County 4-H has adapted programming to meet family needs, while ensuring the safety of our participants. With the current uptick in positive cases throughout the county and with our schools’ holiday break on the horizon; we have developed holiday boredom buster project kits to keep youth and families entertained and engaged in hands on learning, at home during this year’s holiday break.

Our December Boredom Buster Kits consist of FIVE activities youth can complete independently and as a family. Kits are suitable for youth of all ages; however, some activities may require adult assistance for younger participants. Families do not need to be enrolled in 4-H to purchase a kit. Each kit comes with supplies and instructions for the entire family to enjoy and for each youth in the family to complete their own project.

December activities include:

Random Acts of Kindness – Get in the holiday season with simple, inexpensive ideas to spread cheer and promote the importance of kindness and giving to others

Food and Nutrition – Homemade fudge – Learn an easy no bake recipe for a tasty holiday treat. Requires butter and aluminum foil/wax paper

Fine Arts and Crafts – Create a beautiful holiday ornament with a Styrofoam ball, straight pins, and sequins

Science – Grow your own geode

Mindfulness – Enjoy some quiet time and test your creativity with a list of drawing prompts suitable for beginner and experienced artists

Each kit costs $10 per family and must be pre-ordered by December 14. Order forms are available on our Facebook page @Yates County 4-H, our Yates County 4-H Website at, http://yates.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth/4-h-project-kits, as well as an on-line order link at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/december20204-Hsubscription--2_257.

Kits will be available in time for December break and can be picked up for free at either the CCE-Yates office (Yates County Office Building), St. Mike’s School in Penn Yan, Rainbow Junction in Penn Yan, or Our Town Rocks in Dundee. Kits can also be mailed directly to your home for $5.00.

Yates County 4-H is happy to provide this low-cost opportunity to area families via funding provided by the Joan and Harold Feinbloom Foundation.

Additional 4-H project kits will be available monthly, with our larger Boredom Buster kits planned for school breaks.

For questions regarding our 4-H Project Kits or for more information on the Yates County 4-H Program, visit us on-line at http://yates.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth or reach out to us at (315) 536-5123 or jja26@cornell.edu.

