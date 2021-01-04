Arts Center offers Valentine Pottery Class

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – Valentine’s Day is coming up, so give someone an “I love you!” or “I’m thinking of you” gift with a handmade clay creation. Bring your ideas to the Fire Works Pottery to make on one day and glaze the next. It's limited to six participants, so register today.

WHAT: Valentine Pottery Class

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Jan. 16 and Feb. 6

WHERE: Fire Works Pottery, 1554 Baker Road, Penn Yan

WHO: Instructor Faith Benedict

COST: $40 for Arts Center members, $50 for not-yet-members, plus $20 materials fee to instructor