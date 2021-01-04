Athena A.C.E. Association seeks scholarship donations

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

GENEVA — The Athena Award for Continuing Education (A.C.E.) Association is seeking donations for its 2021 Scholarship Fund.

The Athena Award for Continuing Education (A.C.E.) Scholarship was created to support the women of the Finger Lakes community, and over the last 11 years, the award has helped 14 women achieve their goals thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individuals.

A donation can change and improve the lives of women in Eastern-Ontario, Yates and Seneca counties. The impact of these scholarships on the lives of its recipients has been significant, and their substantial achievements in the fields of education, healthcare, and law remain here in the tri-county workplace.

The association's goal is to raise $7,500, an initiative people can support by donating to the 2021 Athena A.C.E. Scholarship fund. The Athena Award for Continuing Education (A.C.E.) Scholarship supports women developing their capacity for leadership in the community by pursuing additional education. The Athena A.C.E. Scholarship will be awarded to one or more women who demonstrate the qualities promoted by the Athena International program: excellence, creativity and initiative in her profession, valuable service by contributing time and energy to her community, and assistance to other women in reaching their full potential.

To donate electronically, please visit athenaace.org/donate.

The Athena A.C.E. Association is an approved 501©3 organization; therefore, all contributions are fully tax-deductible. Checks can be made payable to Athena A.C.E. and mailed to Athena A.C.E. Association, P.O. Box 744, Geneva, NY 14456. Any level of support is hugely appreciated.