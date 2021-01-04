SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brewer pleads guilty to predatory sexual assault

Staff reports

Previously convicted sex offender faces lifetime confinement

PENN YAN – Timothy J. Brewer, a level two sex offender from Penn Yan, has pleaded guilty to the most serious felony charge against him in Yates County Criminal Court in a plea bargain.

Brewer, 65, of Benham Street, was arrested May 29 by Penn Yan Police following an investigation that he allegedly sexually abused a child under the age of 11. He was charged with first-degree sex abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment where he was remanded back to jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail, $30,000 fully secured bond, or $45,000 partially secured bond.

In June, Brewer was additionally charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault of a child (class A-II felony). His bail amount were increased to $125,000/$250,000/$375,000.

Appearing virtually before Judge Jason L. Cook Dec. 8, Brewer pleaded to one count of predatory sexual assault of a child in exchange for a promised sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella says that as a predicate predatory sex offender, Brewer faces permanent civil confinement in a psychiatric facility if he is ever released from prison.

Brewer's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2. He remains in the Yates County Jail on the continued bail until then.

Timothy Brewer