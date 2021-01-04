Brewer pleads guilty to predatory sexual assault

Staff reports

Previously convicted sex offender faces lifetime confinement

PENN YAN – Timothy J. Brewer, a level two sex offender from Penn Yan, has pleaded guilty to the most serious felony charge against him in Yates County Criminal Court in a plea bargain.

Brewer, 65, of Benham Street, was arrested May 29 by Penn Yan Police following an investigation that he allegedly sexually abused a child under the age of 11. He was charged with first-degree sex abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment where he was remanded back to jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail, $30,000 fully secured bond, or $45,000 partially secured bond.

In June, Brewer was additionally charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault of a child (class A-II felony). His bail amount were increased to $125,000/$250,000/$375,000.

Appearing virtually before Judge Jason L. Cook Dec. 8, Brewer pleaded to one count of predatory sexual assault of a child in exchange for a promised sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella says that as a predicate predatory sex offender, Brewer faces permanent civil confinement in a psychiatric facility if he is ever released from prison.

Brewer's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2. He remains in the Yates County Jail on the continued bail until then.