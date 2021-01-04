COLLEGE NOTES

Staff reports

Bagley graduates

Rebekah Bagley, of Penn Yan and daughter of Thomas and Patricia Bagley, graduated from Pensacola Christian College in May 2020. She received degrees in electrical and mechanical engineering. She is employed with Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Dean's Lists, Fall 2020

NAZARETH COLLEGE, ROCHESTER

Students named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Nazareth College include:

• Hayley Cronin of Hammondsport

• Paul Gaston of Keuka Park

• Megan Griffin of Penn Yan

• Brady Logan of Penn Yan

• Emily Paddock of Middlesex

• Ashleigh Parsons of Stanley

• Anna Vogel of Hammondsport.

A student's grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean's list. Nazareth College's academic strengths cross an unusually broad spectrum of 60 majors, including education, health and human services, management, the fine arts, music, theater, math and science, foreign languages, and the liberal arts. Nazareth is recognized nationally for its Fulbright global student scholars and commitment to civic engagement. Rigorous programs, an uncommon core, experiential learning, career skills, and a global focus prepare graduates for not just one job, but for their life's work.

CLARKSON UNIVERSITY, POTSDAM

• Julia Lynne Bennett, of Hammondsport, a freshman majoring in chemical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University. Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

• Theodore Robbins, of Hammondsport, a sophomore majoring in aeronautical engineering, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University.

Dean's List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours. As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation. With its main campus located in Potsdam, and additional graduate program and research facilities in the Capital Region, Beacon, and New York City, Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions.

ELMIRA COLLEGE

• Lauren Howell, of Dundee, has been named to the Elmira College Dean's List for the Fall 2020 Term.

Full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and earning a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher at the end of Term I or Term II are placed on the Dean's List at the College. Founded in 1855, Elmira College offers 30-plus majors, an honors program, 17 academic honor societies, and 20 Division III varsity teams. Elmira is a Phi Beta Kappa College and has been ranked a top college, nationally, for student internships. The College is also home to the Center for Mark Twain Studies, one of four historically significant Twain heritage sites in the U.S., which attracts Twain scholars and educators from around the world for research on the famous literary icon. Proud of its history and tradition, the College is committed to the ideals of community service, and intellectual and individual growth.

MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY

• Emily Eckel of Hammondsport, has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Mansfield University.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be attending the university full-time and attain at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Mansfield University is a member of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). For more information visit mansfield.edu. Mansfield University of Pennsylvania is a public, regional university committed to providing affordable and accessible education that fosters positive social mobility for a diverse population. The university offers personalized and transformative degree programs, taught by accomplished faculty, that meet the needs of regional, state and global economies. By developing talented graduates who influence industry and enrich communities, Mansfield's impact begins in Northcentral Pennsylvania and extends around the world. Founded in 1857, Mansfield University is one of 14 institutions that comprise Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). Learn more at mansfield.edu.