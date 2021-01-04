COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Staff reports

Wreaths Across America at Bath National Cemetery cancelled

This year’s Wreaths Across America (WAA) at the Bath National Cemetery has been cancelled in light of current Covid-19 circumstances.

In consideration of federal, state, county, National Cemetery Administration (NCA), and public health guidelines, the Bath WAA committee has reissued this statement: “We deeply regret having to make this decision, but we determined that we could not implement sufficient controls to mitigate the risks associated with hosting an event of this size under current and forecasted infection and transmission rates, while still conducting a respectful and honorable public event. We understand that, although this is disappointing for so many, we could no longer envision a way to safely accommodate the large number of visitors that typically participate in the wreath-laying effort.”

As past attendees know, the steep hill to and from the cemetery is a real challenge, especially for older and physically-challenged volunteers. The shuttles that get typically used are restricted to only allow three people at a time. This restriction, along with the additional requirement to clean the vehicles between each trip, make using the shuttles not a viable option to ensure public safety.

The WAA ceremony normally held prior to wreath-laying will take place at an undisclosed time and closed to the public this year due to NCA restrictions. All 2,650-plus wreaths sponsored for this year will be forwarded to next year’s WAA event on Dec. 18, 2021. Sponsorships for next year can continue to be made online at www.WreathsAcrossAmericaBathNY.org, thus helping to make next year’s event much larger in scope.

Bath National Cemetery is open to anyone wanting to lay their own wreath on a loved one’s grave.

Bone Builders Zoom class offered

Bone Builders Zoom class offered by Pro Action Yates Office for the Aging will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 5 to March 25 from 10 to 11a.m. This is a strength, balance and bone building exercise group. Call Pam Swarthout at 315-536-5515 to register or for more information.

Once Again Shoppe re-opened

The Once Again Shoppe has re-opened. Their hours are Monday & Tuesday for donations only from 8 a.m. - noon; Wednesday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Thursday & Friday. Masks must be worn at all times and COVID-19 prevention protocols are in place. No children under the age of 16.

Stay healthy with SNAP!

The Nutrition Outreach and Education Program offers free and confidential prescreening to see if your family may be eligible for SNAP and can help with the application process.Contact your local NOEP Coordinator today for more information (Brenda Gilbert- 315-313-2536)

Suicide prevention for veterans

Veterans at higher risk for suicide, having on-going suicidal thoughts, or having had a prior suicide attempt are invited to join a therapy group with peer Veterans who have had a similar experience. Veterans are welcome to join a weekly one-hour group therapy meeting that allows them to openly discuss their difficulties with other Veterans who have had a similar experience. Veterans who may be at risk for suicide can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 to be connected with a Veterans crisis responder. Veterans living in the Greater Rochester area who are interested in the group can call Kelly Mohrman, LCSW: 585-463- 2600 x 32570 and Veterans living in the Southern Tier can call Jennifer Haggerty, LCSW: 607-664-4366. For information on resources available for Veterans, families, friends, and communities, visithttps://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/suicide_prevention/resources.asp.

Help maintain Keuka Outlet Trail

Did you know the Keuka Outlet Trail is owned and maintained by an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization? You can help by sending a dontation, becoming a Friend of the Outlet, and by helping with projects. For more information visit www.KeukaOutletTrail.org.

First Aid Closet

Are you looking for medical equipment or supplies? The First Aid Closet located in Dresden on Avenue A has many items to chose from. Everything is free of charge and may be borrowed for as long as you need them. Some of these items include: canes, walkers, commodes, raised toilet seats, shower chairs, wheelchairs, chair lifts, hospital beds, and hoyer lifts to name a few. There is no need for you to buy when you can borrow these items for no charge. We have wonderful caring volunteers to help you. If you need any of these items, call the Dresden United Methodist Church at 315-536-9351.

Shelter of Hope needs supplies

The Humane Society of Yates County’s Shelter of Hope is in desperate need of 13 gallon garbage bags, kitty litter, Kong’s & peanut butter, Lysol floor cleaner, ceramic pet bowls, canned pate cat food, Purina kitten chow, and paper towels. Any kind can be delivered to the Shelter at 1216 Route 14A, Penn Yan. They can be shipped directly to the shelter through Chewy.com and Amazon.com. For details call 315-536-6094.

Community Fitness Trail — Enjoy a nature walk!

The Orange Trail at the Yates Community Center, off North Main Street in Penn Yan, approximately one half mile, takes you through the wooded area and around the perimeter of the back field returning to the starting point, behind the Fitness Center. Orange Trail features both gentle and challenging hills. Midway you will see the Green Trail loop which takes you back to the start point and avoids the challenging hills.

Legal assistance

Are you age 60 or older and need legal assistance? When it comes to protecting your rights and ensuring proper resolution of legal issues, nobody should have to go it alone. Yates Office for the Aging’s Legal Services program receives Federal funds pursuant to the Older Americans’ Act, Title III-B to be able to refer its customers to Legal Assistance of Western New York, where they can access legal representation on rights, benefits, and issues regarding civil law. For more information on eligibility, contact Ashley Tillman at 315-536-5515.

What is elder abuse?

Elder abuse can include physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation, neglect, or abandonment. Perpetrators include children, other family members, spouses, neighbors, in home aids, as well as staff at nursing homes, assisted living, and other facilities. Elder abuse occurs in all parts of the state –urban and rural – among all ethnic, economic and social groups. The most common form of elder abuse reported is financial exploitation. Only 1 out of 24 cases is reported to Adult Protective Services, law enforcement or other agencies that can help. Approximately 1 in 10 Americans aged 60+ have experienced some form of elder abuse. Some estimates range as high as 5 million elders who are abused each year.

Abusers are both women and men. In almost 90 percent of elder abuse and neglect incidents, the perpetrator is a family member. Two thirds of perpetrators are adult children or spouses.

There are steps you can take if you suspect someone is being abused. Most importantly—Be Alert! The suffering is often in silence. If you notice changes in an older adult’s personality, behavior or finances, you should start to question what is going on. Remember, it is not your role to verify that abuse is occurring, only to alert others of your suspicions. It is best to take any step of action and have it be found that no abuse is happening than to not report it and the risk the chance of the abuse continuing. For more information visit http://proactioninc.org/seniors/ or by contacting Becky Bennett-Tears at Pro Action Yates Office for the Aging.

Project Lifesaver

Project Lifesaver is a system designed to locate persons who have cognitive conditions (Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, Down syndrome or other cognitive disorders) that may cause them to wander.The system works through a water resistant personalized wristband device with individually assigned FM radio frequencies that emits a regular tracking signal every second, 24 hours a day. Once a caregiver notifies the Yates County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911 that their loved one is missing, a trained group of search and rescue personnel are dispatched to the wanderer’s area and starts searching with the mobile locator tracking system.

Project Lifesaver is an effective way of keeping those who wander safe.

Search times have been reduced from hours and days to only minutes. The average Project Lifesaver search time is 30 minutes.

Who is Eligible? Any Yates County resident with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, Down syndrome, or other cognitive disorders, or with a history of wandering may be a candidate.

Who Maintains the Equipment? A Project Lifesaver technician from ProAction Yates Office for the Aging will come to your home every month and replace the battery and wristband on the transmitter. The technician will also instruct the caregiver how to conduct daily battery/transmitter tests and record the results on a monthly inspection sheet.

Medicare help

Do you have Medicare? Is your monthly income below $1,485 single/$2,002 married? If you answered “yes” or “maybe” to either of these questions, then you might qualify for financial assistance for your Medicare costs. Call the Office for the Aging to set up an appointment to be screened. Appointments are available the first Wednesday of the month from 2 to 4 p.m. at the OFA.

Nar Anon

Nar Anon meetings, a 12-step support group for family members and friends of addicts, meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday in the Memorial Building of the Penn Yan United Methodist Church.

Al Anon

When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, join others at Al-Anon Family Group at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton St., Penn Yan 315.789.5955 www.aisrochester.org

Children with special health care needs

Yates County Public Health offers valuable assistance to parents and caregivers of children with special health care needs by helping to connect families with appropriate services.

• Do you have a child with a health problem?

• Do you need assistance in finding sources of funding for items not covered by insurance?

• Do you need help in locating and accessing community resources?

• Do you need to find specialists, support groups or other organizations that can help?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, Yates County Public Health may be able to help with both information and referrals. Call Sue Simmons at 315-536-5160 to get more information that can benefit you and your child with special health care needs.

Volunteers needed

Home-delivered meals volunteer drivers are needed immediately. Volunteers are the heart and soul of the local program, providing so much more than a meal. Volunteers provide the warm, human contact seniors need and may be the only contact that senior has that day. Whether you have only a few hours one day per week, can volunteer every day, or can only work a few hours a month, your assistance is needed. Criminal background and driver’s license checks are required. Mileage is paid. Call 315-536-5515 for more information and to schedule an interview.

Foster Grandparents needed

Do you love children? Are you 55 or older? Would you like to volunteer in Penn Yan School? Become a Foster Grandparent and change a life forever. Foster Grandparents provide individual attention and unhurried help to children who have special needs.Children need companions in Schools, Daycares, and Head Start Centers. At this time all areas are in the community are in need of Foster Grandparents.In addition to sharing some time with a child, the volunteer receives a tax-free stipend, flexible hours, travel reimbursement, and many other benefits. If you have a limited income, and are interested in making a difference in a child’s life, please call Kim, at 315-665-0131 Ext 170. The Foster Grandparent Program is administered by the Wayne County Action Program, Inc. and funded by the Corporation for National Service and the N.Y.S. Office for the Aging.

Home repair grants

Sheen Housing has home repair grant money available for single family homeowners in Yates County. The grant covers home repairs such as hot water heaters, furnaces, roofs, electrical work, bathroom and kitchen repairs for eligible applicants. For more information, or an application, call 585-657-4114 in Bloomfield.

Mobile Pantry Program in Rushville

Rushville Community Health Center (RCHC) will sponsor Foodlink’s Mobile Pantry Program on the third Thursday of each month at Rushville United Methodist Church 26 N. Main St. Rushville. The Mobile Pantry provides access to essential, nutritious food free of charge. Everyone 18 years of age and older will be helped on a first come, first served basis—regardless of income or where you live.

Screening can save lives

The Cancer Services Program of Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties is distributing free colon cancer screening kits to men and women 50 and older. If you don’t have health insurance or have inadequate coverage, you may be eligible for free cancer screenings. This easy-to-use colorectal cancer screening kit can be done in the privacy of your own home. The Cancer Services Program also provides free breast and cervical screenings for uninsured women, 40 and older. Please call: 1-866-442-CANCER (2262) to be connected to a Cancer Services Program in your community.

Recyclables for Reading

Literacy Volunteers has a drop off container located at Two-Can Dan’s on Benham Street in Penn Yan. Drop off your returnable bottles and cans in the marked container as you enter the parking lot. Through your donation, you give others the gift of reading.

Support Pet Partner Connections

Please remember to support Pet Partner Connections in these difficult times. Pet Partners helps those in need to feed and care for their companion animals by providing food and other pet support through home visits and food pantries. We have helped 100+ animals in the community this year thanks to our “faithful supporters” and Yates county churches. And a special thanks to Black Cat Café for their ongoing support for pets. They keep a pet food basket and donation jar at their store, and they give a regular donation based on sales. In addition, they have done a fundraiser for several years to help support Pet Partner Connections. So, please stop by and buy a coffee to support pets in our community. With your help we can continue to help pets at home rather than see them in shelters or euthanized. Food can be donated to pet food baskets and collection jars at Black Cat Café (Keuka Coffee Roasters), Penn Yan and Dundee Knapp & Schlappi, Penn Yan Community Banks and Lyons National Bank. If you need help, The Living Well continues to connect us with families and their pets in need. Or for information or assistance go to www.ppcny.org or call 315-694-6449.

History At Home

The Yates County History Center invites you to enjoy its online lectures, interviews and events by logging onto its Vimeo channel. Go to www.yatespast.org and on the home page click the link. All videos are free of charge and available to enjoy again and again. Here’s a list of what you can enjoy today:

• Immigrants in the Revolutionary War

• Pioneer Open Fire Cooking

• Yates County Revolutionary War Veterans

• Through The Eyes of Women-AAUW Series

• Free of the Fear-History of Vaccinations

• A Walk Through Yates County History Cemetery Tour

Coming Soon to the YCHC Vimeo channel are these events:

• Historic Mourning Customs

• Colonial Crafts-Candle Dipping

• Working With Holiday Greens

For assistance in accessing these lectures, call the YCHC at 315-536-7318. The History Center, located at 107 Chapel Street in Penn Yan, is open to the public Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Please call for an appointment to visit.

High School Equivalency Classes

High School Equivalency classes, offered by FLCC, are being held at the Yates County Workforce Development Office, 417 Liberty Street. Appointments are required. Call 315-536-5140, ext. 4 to make an appointment for Monday class from 9 a.m. to noon or Wednesday class from 5 to 8 p.m.. Classes are free! It’s a great time to work on getting your high school diploma!

Al-Anon

When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, try the Penn Yan Al-Anon Family Group at 7 pm on Tuesdays via Zoom.

Meeting ID is 871 642 2878, Passcode is 12. www.aisrochester.org - for further information and meeting info. 585-288-0540

Cancer assistance for Yates County residents:

Assistance is available for any resident living in Yates County currently receiving treatments for cancer that needs personal or financial assistance.

Benefits available:

• Grant (up to $500)

• Haircare service

• Head covering service

• Up to six months membership at the Yates Community Center

• One private session with a personal trainer

• Gas assistance

• Cancer screening

• Assistance to find healthcare

• Cancer support groups

If you have any questions, please contact us at: hopewalkofyatescounty.org, 607-283 - HOPE (4673), hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com,