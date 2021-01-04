Dundee Rotary honors Students of the Month

Staff reports

Chronicle Express

Dundee Rotary has named its Students of the Month for October and November at Dundee Central School.

October's awardee is Ian Thompson, the son of Emily and Kyle Thompson. Ian is a member of Mrs. Demitry's sixth grade class at Dundee Central School. He takes great pride in volunteering and assisting at school and in his community. Ian is also a STAR student at DCS.

Jasmin Ager, November's Student of the Month, is the daughter of Jessica and William Ager Jr. Jasmine is a senior at DCS and is involved in numerous activities and clubs. Jasmine is planning on attending Finger Lakes Community College after graduation.

Ian and Jasmine are pictured with DCS Superintendent and Rotary member, Kelly Houck, and Rotary President 2020-2021 John Frederick.

The Student of the Month award is given to a student who displays positive representation of the school, characteristics of good citizenship, and school and community involvement.