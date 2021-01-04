Elmira man charged with forcible rape

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – Penn Yan Police arrested an Elmira man early New Year's Day following a 911 distress call.

Anthony B. Curione, 49, was arrested at a residence in the village where he allegedly subjected two people to unwanted physical contact -- one a woman he had been seeing, and the other being her child.

Police say Curione is accused of forcefully holding down the woman during the night, attempting to drug her by forcing a pill of unknown substance into her mouth, pulling off parts of her clothing, and raping her.

Police say the woman's 12-year-old son fought Curione and then escaped with his mother to call 911.

Curione is charged with first-degree rape (class B felony), endangering welfare of a child, and two counts of second-degree harassment. He was taken into custody and held at the Yates County Jail to appear in Centralized Arraignment Court the same morning.

Curione was remanded to the jail in lieu of $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond. He has since been released on bail, and will answer in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.