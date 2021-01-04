Empire Access receives nod as Best Gaming ISP

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Empire Access has been named Best Gaming Internet Service Provider in the Northeast region of the United States for 2021 by PC Mag.

The PC Mag Best Gaming ISPs 2021 award is presented to Internet Service Providers (ISP’s) in the United States that offer the best online gaming experience to their customers. To compare ISP’s, PC Mag uses a Gaming Quality Index score to measure speed, latency (delay), and jitter (consistency) of an Internet connection. Lower Gaming Quality Index scores represent higher quality Internet. In the Northeast region, Empire Access led all ISP’s with a score of 9.2, while its closest competition scored 19.7.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized as an industry leader at a national level.,” said Jim Baase, COO of Empire Access. “As a family owned and operated company, we remain focused on providing our customers with high quality, smoking-fast fiber optic Internet.”

In addition to gaming, a low index score is important to ensure reliable real-time communications for video conferencing, live streaming, education, web meetings, and VOIP telephone services.

The complete PC Mag article can be found at https://www.pcmag.com/news/best-gaming-isps-for-2021

Based in Prattsburgh, Empire Access is a fast-growing fiber optic telecommunications service provider, offering high-speed Internet, digital television, phone and security services to homes and businesses – all enabled by Fiber Optic technology – to over 25 communities in Upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania, including Penn Yan, Canandaigua, Burdett, Hammondsport and Naples.