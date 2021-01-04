FLM joins in museum partnership

Staff reports

Museum Association of NY announces Finger Lakes Museum as partner for building capacity, creating sustainability, growing accessibility

BRANCHPORT – The Museum Association of New York (MANY) has announced that 98 museums from across New York State have been selected to participate in “Building Capacity, Creating Sustainability, Growing Accessibility.” This IMLS CARES Act grant project will be working with museums impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, training over 200 staff on best practices for sharing their collections and reaching audiences virtually.

The Finger Lakes Museum is a proud recipient of this grant project and, over the next two years, will be preparing content for the community with stories of how the Finger Lakes region is unique and special.

This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services [CAGML-246991-OMLS-20], which is the primary source of federal support for the nation's approximately 120,000 libraries and 35,000 museums and related organizations. The agency’s mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement. Its grant making, policy development, and research help libraries and museums deliver valuable services that make it possible for communities and individuals to thrive. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov.

The Museum Association of New York inspires, connects, and strengthens New York’s cultural community statewide by advocating, educating, collaborating, and supporting professional standards and organizational development. MANY ensures that New York State museums operate at their full potential as economic drivers and essential components of their communities. To learn more, visit www.nysmuseums.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The Finger Lakes Museum is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization and is chartered by the New York State Education Department. See www.FingerLakesMuseum.org for more information or to contribute.