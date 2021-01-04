SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fulkerson Winery to offer fly fishing series

Staff reports
The Chronicle-Express

DUNDEE -- Fulkerson Winery, in partnership with the Glenora School of Fly Fishing, will be offering a three-part fly tying series, and two seminars on "Tactics for Spring Trout Fishing," in February, March and April. Details are available on the winery's website at https://www.fulkersonwinery.com/events.

These events will incorporate the art of tying flies that can be used on regional fish, as well as a seminar to cover the tactics of fly fishing for spring trout in the Finger Lakes.

Each tying session will go over a basic set of skills for tying insects and baitfish alike. These sessions may be attended individually or as a series.

The Winter Fly Tying Series is as follows:

Feb. 11: Introduction to Fly Tying

Feb. 18: Fly Tying: Insects

Feb. 21: Fly Tying: Baitfish

Dates for the "Fly Fishing Tactics for Spring Trout" are March 25 and April 15.

Continuously operated by members of the Fulkerson family, the Fulkerson Winery's 215-year-old Upstate NY farm has U-Pick opportunities, wine tastings and sales, fresh juice in season, as well as extensive trail systems to walk through the farm. Fulkerson Winery was named a Trip Advisor 2020 Travelers’ Choice Winner. Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize businesses that earn consistently great user reviews. Traveler’s Choice winners are among the 10% of businesses on Trip Advisor worldwide.

The Glenora School of Fly Fishing, located in the heart of the Finger Lakes, is a mobile fly-fishing school offering instruction to all aspects of fly fishing for all abilities.

