Fulkerson Winery to offer fly fishing series

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

DUNDEE -- Fulkerson Winery, in partnership with the Glenora School of Fly Fishing, will be offering a three-part fly tying series, and two seminars on "Tactics for Spring Trout Fishing," in February, March and April. Details are available on the winery's website at https://www.fulkersonwinery.com/events.

These events will incorporate the art of tying flies that can be used on regional fish, as well as a seminar to cover the tactics of fly fishing for spring trout in the Finger Lakes.

Each tying session will go over a basic set of skills for tying insects and baitfish alike. These sessions may be attended individually or as a series.

The Winter Fly Tying Series is as follows:

Feb. 11: Introduction to Fly Tying

Feb. 18: Fly Tying: Insects

Feb. 21: Fly Tying: Baitfish

Dates for the "Fly Fishing Tactics for Spring Trout" are March 25 and April 15.

Continuously operated by members of the Fulkerson family, the Fulkerson Winery's 215-year-old Upstate NY farm has U-Pick opportunities, wine tastings and sales, fresh juice in season, as well as extensive trail systems to walk through the farm.

The Glenora School of Fly Fishing, located in the heart of the Finger Lakes, is a mobile fly-fishing school offering instruction to all aspects of fly fishing for all abilities.