The Moorings on Keuka gets approval from NYS

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

Condominium project at old Penn Yan Boats factory site waited three years

PENN YAN – Local developer Chris Iversen reports that the long-sought approval of the Condominium Offering Plan for The Moorings on Keuka was granted Dec. 9 by the New York State Department of Law. This approval allows the project to market and accept purchase offers on the proposed 42 residences at the former Penn Yan Marine property on the Keuka Outlet in the village of Penn Yan.

Iversen says he intends to begin construction soon with the initial residences available for occupancy by fall of 2021. The project location was the subject of a Request for Proposals by Yates County in 2012 after the property was defaulted to the county. Iversen’s company, Chrisanntha Inc. of Gorham, was selected. Issues with the county’s property title had to be resolved before a development agreement could be signed with Chrisanntha and the Village of Penn Yan in 2014.

The environmental remediation of contaminants in the soil at the former manufacturing site was completed in 2015, supervised by the State Department of Environmental Conservation.

According to the site plans approved in 2017, the project will include two- and three- bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,485 to1,946 square feet in one- and two-story models with attached garages. “Purchasers may customize their homes with individual interior finish selections,” says Iversen.

One quarter mile from the north end of Keuka Lake, residents will have access to boat docks on the Outlet, which will not infringe on the navigation channel. The Condominium Association will share a Community Center to provide social meeting space and a fully equipped fitness room for the members. There will also be raised bed gardens, pickleball courts, and walking paths connected to the Keuka Outlet Trail, which Iversen says “will make this a unique residential alternative for those desiring to enjoy waterfront living without the burdens of home maintenance and high taxes.”

Marketing and sales of the condominiums will be handled by Select Sotheby’s International Realty representative, Luanne Palme, NYS Licensed Salesperson. 585-703-0424.