FROM PAGES PAST

The Chronicle Express

Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902)

The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them at the free site www.nyshistoricnewspapers.com. For more information about the YCHC, visit www.yatespast.org.

1870

Dec. 29, 1870

Resolved, That a stone side-walk six feet in width, be laid in front of the County Buildings, on the west side of Main Street in Penn Yan, the same to be of Cayuga Lake flagging, each stone not to be less than six feet, and across the entire walk, and to be laid upon a uniform grade, all excavations to be properly made, and the stones to be properly laid upon sand or fine gravel, and when completed to be similar in every part to the side-walk in front of the residence of E. B. Jones, Esq.

That when such a side-walk is completed, upon the presentation of the certificate of the President of the village of Penn Yan, and the Sheriff of Yates County, who are hereby made a committee for that purpose, that the said side-walk is properly done as above specified, the Treasurer of the County do pay upon the presentation of such certificate, and the receipt of the contractor thereon a sum not to exceed $397 therefor out of the Contingent Fund of Yates County.

Dec. 29, 1870

The Courts for the Year 1871.

The transfer of Mr. Justice Johnson to the General Term Bench of the Fourth Department, having made it necessary to change the assignment of Judges heretofore made to hold the Courts appointed to be held in the Seventh Judicial District, notice is hereby given that by arrangement among the undersigned, the Circuits and Special Terms heretofore appointed to be held in said District in the year 1871, will be held at the times and places so appointed, according to the allotment or schedule following;

BY JUSTICE E. DARWIN SMITH.

Monroe Circuit, 1st Monday in Jan’y.

Livingston Circuit, 4 th “ “

Monroe Special Term, last “ February

Steuben Circuit - Bath, 1 st “ in April

Wayne Circuit, 4 th “ “

Seneca Circuit - Waterloo, 1 st “ in May

Livingston Special Term, last “ in July

Monroe Special Term, last “ September

Cayuga Circuit, 1 st “ October

Wayne Circuit, 4 th ” “

Ontario Circuit, 2d “ November

Monroe Special Term, last “ December

BY JUSTICE JAMES C. SMITH

Steuben Circuit - Corning, 1st Monday in Jan’y.

Monroe Special Term, last “ “

Monroe Circuit, 1st “ February

Yates Circuit, 4th “ March

Cayuga Circuit, 1st “ April

Ontario Special Term, last “ “

Ontario Circuit, 2d “ May

Monroe Special Term, last “ June

Cayuga Special Term, last “ August

Seneca Circuit - Ovid, 4th “ September

Monroe Circuit, 1st “ October

Livingston Circuit, 4th “ “

Dec. 29, 1870

DOYT’S WASHING MACHINE, LATELY MUCH IMPROVED - AND THE NEW Universal Clothes Wringer, Improved with Rowell's Patent Double Cog-wheels and the Patent Stop, are now unquestionably far superior to any apparatus for washing clothes ever invented, and will save their cost twice a year, by saving labor and clothes. Those who have used them give testimony as follows:

“We like our machine much; could not be persuaded to do without it and with the aid of Doty, we feel that we are masters of the position,” - Rev. L. Scott, Bishop M. E. Church.

“In the laundry of my house there is a perpetual thanksgiving on Mondays for the invention.” - Rev L. Cuyler.

“Every week has given it a stronger hold upon the affections of the inmates of the laundry.” - N. Y. Observer.

“I heartily commend it to economists of time, money and contentment.” - Rev. Dr. Bellows.

“Friend Doty: Your last improvement of your Washing Machine is a complete success. I assure you ‘our Machine,’ after a year’s use, is thought more of to-day than ever, and would not be parted with under any circumstances.” - Solon Robinson.

1920

Dec. 29, 1920

Farm Bureau Takes Action.

Resolution passed at the annual meeting of the Yates County Farm Bureau, held at Wenda Hall December 18, 1920. Read by secretary.

Whereas, there are institutions in this state, of long standing, and operating upon an enormous capitalization, and known as fraudulent promoting interests; and,

Whereas, said interests are able, through various forms of deception, to rob the public of hundreds of millions of dollars annually; and,

Whereas, this enormous loss naturally takes the form of an overhead charge, and is passed along and becomes a burden upon the shoulders of the agricultural interests; therefore the farmer is the goat, the shock troop in the whole transaction, and is being exploited by virtue of the fact that agriculture being the original source of all wealth, the farmer therefore, as a natural consequence, is compelled to make up this loss to the public before he begins to earn for his own maintenance and the maintenance of people in general. Thus he occupies a unique but not enviable position, as he not only foots the bill, but is forced to sell his products to a consuming public whose purchasing powers have also been crippled by these same white paper institutions herein mentioned; therefore,

Be It Resolved, That we, as members of the Farm Bureau of Yates County, in annual session, demand the immediate enactment of a law placing a rigid censorship over stock sales, a measure commonly known as a blue sky law.

Dec. 29, 1920

Fenton Windnagle, mandolin, and Sidney E. Ayres, clarinet, of Penn Yan, are members of the Cornell Glee, Banjo and Mandolin Club. This club started on their Christmas holiday tour Monday, which includes in its itinerary concerts in Syracuse, Mount Vernon (N. Y.), New York City, Philadelphia, Wilmington, Baltimore, Columbus, Detroit and Rochester. There are some fifty in this musical club. They have a special train at their disposal and are the guests of the Cornell alumni in the cities they visit. The proceeds of the concerts go to the Cornell University endowment fund.

1945

Dec. 27, 1945

Taylor Chemical Announces Expansion Plans

The Taylor Chemical corporation held a Christmas turkey dinner for its employees and their wives at the Benham hotel, Penn Yan, Friday evening, Dec. 21. To maintain continuous operation of the plant it was necessary to serve the operators at the plant.

After the dinner at the hotel George H. Whitaker, plant superintendent, presented each employee with a Christmas bonus check and a three-pound fruit cake. Approximately $2,600.00 was given to the 24 employees and the three men who are still in military service. The checks in amount were proportionate to the length of service with the company and the wage rate of each employee. Thirteen men were credited with over 10 years of service in the organization.

At the dinner Mr. Whitaker also disclosed to the employees that the company shortly expects to announce a substantial expansion program with actual construction to be started as soon as conditions permit.

Dec. 27, 1945

Many Veterans Sign Up for Evening Courses to Start Wednesday, Jan. 2

The first accelerated high school course to be offered by the Penn Yan Board of Education under its newly organized counseling and educational program for veterans is intermediate algebra. This course will meet for its first session at 7p.m. Jan. 2, 1946, in Room 101 of the Penn Yan Junior High school. Harley Doolittle of the Penn Yan faculty will be the instructor.

While it is necessary to enroll in advance for the course with Donald Grant of the Penn Yan faculty, Mr. Grant states that, “any who are unable to contact him in advance may present themselves at the time the class in intermediate algebra begins, and determine at that time the advisability of taking intermediate algebra or one of the other courses to be offered.”

On or about the same time, it is anticipated that classes in trigonometry, English IV, American history, and physics or chemistry will also start. These subjects still lack one or two students to make up the desirable minimum number for starting a class, but the rate interested Veterans are now enrolling in the program, classes in the above named subjects will not be long delayed in starting.

Dec. 27, 1945

Seen and Heard

Correcting the statement made in the report of the Junior High School fire last week, Fire Chief Howard Sprague calls attention to the fact that the fire alarm system was working all right as was the box at the corner of Court and Liberty streets. The man who attempted to turn in the alarm broke the glass and opened the door, but neglected to complete the third and most important operation by pulling the lever way down and then releasing it. The fire hose in the school building did not work, he adds. Apparently someone working on the school water line had shut off the water to the fire line and then neglected to turn it on again.

1970

Dec. 31, 1970

Land-Sea-Air

Army specialist five Carl A. Yeoman, son of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Yeoman, Route 2, Penn Yan, N.Y., recently received the Air Medal near Pleiku, Vietnam.

Spec. 5 Yeoman earned the award for meritorious service while participating in aerial flight in support of ground operations in Vietnam.

Spec. 5 Yeoman has been serving as a member of the 189th Assault Helicopter Company. He entered the Army in August 1968 and was last stationed at Ft. George G. Meade, Md.

The 20-year-old soldier is a 1968 graduate of Dundee Central High School.

Dec. 31, 1970

Fresh Look At What Is Going On In Japan

Is Japan once again turning militaristic?

FIRST TUESDAY will take a fresh look at what is going on in Japan these days -- notably the buildup of a military-industrial complex -- in a filmed report to be presented on Jan. 5, 9-11 p.m. in color on channels 2, 3 and 8.

Thomas Tomizawa spent the past month in Japan filming in Tokyo, Osaka, Nara, Nagona, Hiroshima, Yokohama and other cities.

“Japan today cannot be explained just by the cliché words ‘economic miracle’,” he says.

The report will show a military establishment growing apparently to service the economy. This would counter a possible recession, Mr. Tomizawa notes, because of declining population (if present birth rates continue) and increasing difficulty in selling Japanese goods overseas.

“Apparently, in the future, buildup of a segment of industry will be needed to boost the economy." he says. "That segment is probably going to be the defense industries: ships, jet planes, tanks. And a bigger military establishment would be needed to consume these products."

Viewers will see film of defense goods factories, growing military installations, and birth control propaganda footage of the 1950s which succeeded in cutting population growth.

“Japan is a dynamic country involved in a web of pressures and counterpressures," Mr. Tomizawa says. “Different answers are possible. But the trend is toward greater acceptance of the military and less abhorrence of war. There is a lot of push against the military but the greater push seems to be toward it -- though whether to the extent of the 1930s or not, I don’t know.”

Will the world one day have another Pearl Harbor to remember?

“It is as simplistic to say that Japan will become militaristic as it is to say that Japan will become the real democratic stronghold of Asia," Mr. Tomizawa says. "The Japanese after World War II have been anti-military. But if they start emphasizing the military, they are going to have to build a new consensus -- which is something the Japanese can do very well (as they did with population control). But there is a trend toward greater repression of dissidents, especially political ones."