FROM PAGES PAST

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

The Chronicle-Express: Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902)

The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them at the free site www.nyshistoricnewspapers.com. For more information about the YCHC, visit www.yatespast.org.

Jan. 6, 2021

150 Years Ago

January 5, 1871

Several cases of billous (sic) fever prevail in School District No 16, Jerusalem. Annie L. Smith, daughter of David W. Smith, a very bright and intelligent little girl of twelve summers, is very ill, and Mary E. Finger, an excellent scholar in the same district, is similarly afflicted. We hope for their speedy recovery.

The long drouth (sic) of the past summer is extending into mid-winter. Water is everywhere getting low. Cisterns and wells are becoming dry, springs and streams are failing, and the lakes are sinking below any level known for many years. The Keuka Lake Outlet furnishes water power for milling purposes, but other millstreams in this country are no longer available. Big Stream, which seldom fails, is not able to turn a single millstone. A steam gristmill a short distance above Dundee owned by Clinton Raplee, does all the milling in that quarter, as we are informed. The drouth is becoming oppressive, but seems unlikely to end for some time to come.

Yates County does not demand Pultney (sic) but would be very glad indeed to have so much of that town annexed to her territory as is willing to come. As we understand the facts, a large majority of the people of Pultney, living north of a line extending west from the southern extremity of Bluff Point, are desirous to be unified with Yates County. They come to Penn Yan for a large share of their trade, and would be better accommodated here than elsewhere. So far, the case seems to be in our favor.

100 Years Ago

January 5, 1921

When the gas engine which furnishes power to run the village lights at Prattsburg ran away, all the fuses of every light in town were burned out, and every light bulb turned on at the time was destroyed.

Dresden's freak has taken another cleaning up. He was living in an outhouse in conditions that would render it unhealthy for a hog. He became sick and helpless, with no one to do for him. No one would allow him in their homes because of being infested by vermin. A commission in lunacy as appointed in his case, and he was pronounced insane. Sheriff Blodgett and Deputy D. G. Rogers came down and took him to jail, where he was cleaned up, shorn of his long hair and whiskers and the following day was taken to Willard State Hospital.

Charles Sorensen of Angus, has purchased the Christensen Bros.' general merchandise store at Benton Center. Chris Larsen, his brother-in-law, will assist him.

The Christensen brothers have purchased the Mallory store, and it is understood, will turn it into a dwelling. They will soon move to the A. T. Rood farm, which they purchased last year.

75 Years Ago

January 3, 1946

The office of the Veteran's Service agency is an increasingly busy place as Yates County veterans receive their discharges more rapidly and turn to William Glen, veterans service officer, and his staff with inquiries of many kinds in an effort to make their return to civilian life as painless as possible. Pictured on the front page were George Emory of Dundee, home from overseas service; Miss Mary Elizabeth Morgan, who is expert at filling out necessary forms; William Glen and Edward LaVigne of Penn Yan, also a veteran of overseas service.

Major General Harry J. Malony, native of Dundee, has been appointed by the War department to a five-man commission which will direct the United States mission being sent to Greece to observe the national election in that country next month. He will be collaborating with the State department in this venture, which will operate with some 600 observers from this country.

Silvo D'Abbracci has sold his shoe repair business and equipment in the basement of the Elmwood Theatre building to Russell Cecchini of 158 Seneca Street and will help his daughter convert the Mrs. Ralph Norris property at the top of East Main Street hill, which he recently purchased, into a restaurant. Mr. Cecchini, who worked for Mr. D'Abbracci some dozen years ago before going to Washington, has been serving as an engineer in the army for over two years, receiving his discharge Sept. 26. He took over the shoe repair business the first of the year and expects his wife, who is in Washington, to move here soon.

50 Years Ago

January 7, 1971

Air pollution from the heating unit at Walkerbilt Woodwork Inc., Penn Yan, will cease March 31, 1971, when the company ends operation at its Lake Street plant. This statement was made by company president A. C. Dellamore last week at an informal hearing called to discuss the company's air pollution problem by the Rochester Regional Office of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Dellamore said the company's new plant on North Avenue will have only non-polluting gas-fired boilers and electric heat.

Snowmobile regulations will come before the Yates County Board of Supervisors at the Jan. 11 meeting. The board will decide on a proposal to permit the operation of snowmobiles on certain roads within the county.

The Dundee Fire Company held its annual meeting Dec. 21, elected new officers and reviewed activities during the past year. Newell Clancey assumed the duties of fire chief for the next two years, taking over from Raymond Miller Jr. Serving as secretary will be Earle Moore and as treasurer, Matt Perry. Donald Pierce is first assistant chief and William Prior is second assistant chief.