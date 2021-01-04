FROM PAGES PAST

The Chronicle-Express

Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902)

The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them at the free site www.nyshistoricnewspapers.com. For more information about the YCHC, visit www.yatespast.org.

150 Years Ago

Dec. 15, 1870

Mr. Editor: In your issue of Oct. 27, I noticed an article in which the altitudes of several prominent points in the eastern part of Italy and western part of Jerusalem were given. Being an old resident of that region, 1 am very well acquainted with those points, and the station claimed to be the highest elevation of land in your article, is at least from 150 to 200 feet below the actual highest point. I know the highest land east of Italy Hollow, is about a quarter of a mile north of the residence of Chauncey Beman and just west of the Burr lot. This point is higher than the lands south of the town of Italy and in the town of Prattsburgh by over 60 feet.

The method of computing these elevations by using estimated distances on maps which are notoriously inaccurate is sufficient to throw discredit upon the whole table of heights in your article.

In a matter like this, where the measurements of altitudes are to be published in a Gazetteer of the county, and referred to by unborn generations, it is of the greatest importance that these elevations should be very exact.

Your article closes with some intimations of the general inaccuracy of these elevations, though you regard them slight. But I believe them entirely unreliable The idea of computing the depression of Canandaigua from our highest land, without allowing for the change in the angle caused by the bending of the rays of light coming from a distance through the air, is utterly out of the question. The same is true for all the altitudes taken, though for short distances the error is less.



100 Years Ago

Dec. 15, 1920

The Guertha Pratt Home: There are comparatively few, probably, who are familiar with the practical conduct of this beneficent institution. By strict economy and most excellent management of the president and her associates, as well as those regularly employed at the Home, all running expenses since 1911 have been met until this last year. During this time eleven ladies, our friends and neighbors, have had a comfortable home at an annual cost of less than two hundred dollars each.

This is an achievement that is a tribute to the fidelity and faithfulness of the trustees.

The Home now requires substantial help, not only to pay up the loss of $500 on the past year’s running expenses, but also to provide an additional amount for the coming year. An appeal is now made, the first public one in the history of the Home, for one thousand dollars.

It should be a pleasure for us to supply this very modest sum, and in this connection it should be remembered that the Home is not conducted as belonging to any one church.

Subscriptions of any amount, or gifts of supplies, will be most gratefully appreciated, and may be sent to the president, Mrs. M. C. Stark, 108 Stark avenue, or to Miss Lillian E. Agan, at the hospital office on Elm street.

Express Train Has Close Call: The Pennsylvania express, southbound, due in Penn Yan at 8:32 a.m., had a narrow escape from a serious accident last Wednesday. When near Shaw’s crossing the engineer, James Curry, of Elmira, heard an unusual sound and stopped the train. He examined the engine critically, but finding nothing wrong, climbed back into the cab and started again, but when under motion one of the big driving wheels refused to keep its place. The axle was broken, and all that kept it on the rails was the flange on the wheel and the heavy connecting rod. Had the train been going at its usual speed or around a curve, there might have been serious trouble. Wrecking crews were called from Canandaigua and Elmira, and it was several hours before the traffic could be resumed.

Automobile drivers complain bitterly against the farmer who drives after dark without lights. It is a violation of law and should an accident happen there is no recourse for the farmer, but the auto driver would have cause for an action. It should not be difficult to place lights in front and at the rear of a wagon, where they can be seen. A light out of sight under a robe or below the top of the wagon box furnishes no protection.

The contract for the construction of the state road between Dundee and Wayne has been let to the Lane Construction Co., and they have already begun moving some of their machinery and making some other preliminary preparations. Active work will be begun in the spring. The contract calls for 3.12 miles of bituminous macadam, to begin at the Rapalee bridge corner. This will carry the improved road about as far as the route lies within this county. Clifford Hamilton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Hamilton, of this village, who has been in the employ of this company for a number of years, will be the superintendent of construction.



75 Years Ago

Dec. 13, 1945

The Gu-ya-no-ga chapter of D.A.R. will celebrate its 23rd anniversary Thursday, Dec. 20, with luncheon at the Hotel Benham at 12:30 p.m. Rev. Norman Douglass will be guest speaker, his topic “Russia’s Geographic Aim.” Music for the program will include Russian folk songs. The hostesses will be Mrs. T. W. Windnagle, Mrs. Ralph Norris, Mrs. Carrie Scudder, Mrs. Leo Colmey, Mrs. Lester Loomis, and Mrs. H. H. Hardman.

Keuka Student Nurses Help Cooperating Hospitals: Statistics just released by Miss Dorothy P. Felt, head of the School of Nursing at Keuka college, show that student nurses enrolled at Keuka gave 65,000 hour of nursing service at the three cooperating hospitals in Geneva, Canandaigua, and Clifton Springs during the past 11 months. Each student, in addition to service in operating room and diet kitchen, gives 444 days of nursing care to patients during her clinical course.

Miss Felt also revealed that during the eight months pre-clinical training period while students are living at the college, busses cover approximately 3,000 miles transporting students to hospitals for observation and instruction. This averages about 100 miles per student. Faculty travel per year in teaching and supervising students at the various hospitals averages 3779 miles.

Officials of Keuka college and hospitals cooperating with the Keuka College School of Nursing have announced a tuition-scholarship plan supplying $500 grants to students needing such assistance. The nursing school, originally instituted as a war project, will be continued as a peacetime measure offering a three-year accelerated course admitting new students Jan. 7, 1946.

Part of the Christmas decorations in Penn Yan this season are small spruce trees of uniform size topped by little American flags, placed in front of each business place through the cooperation of Leo Hoban. The trees are placed in green containers and will be ready for resetting when their use for decoration is over. One merchant, expressing the feeling of a first holiday season since the war ceased, suggested that the trees could appropriately be called “living peace trees”



50 Years Ago

Dec. 17, 1970

Main St. Bridge in Penn Yan belongs to the Town of Milo ... whether they want it or not!

State Supreme Court Justice Richard Rosenbaum of Rochester ruled that the town owns the bridge “now and in the future." The decision ends a long standing argument between the town and the village over responsibility for repairs to the structure that spans Keuka Outlet on the fringe of the Penn Yan business section.

The village sought a declaratory judgment, at the term of Supreme Court in Penn Yan in November. Judge Rosenbaum handed down a 20 page decision, citing the history of the bridge since it was built by the town in 1883, through the state's taking over the care and maintenance for 28 years and subsequent control from 1958 before the court action was brought.

Contradictory decisions and opinions have clouded the ownership issue for many years.

The law firm of Putziger and Warder of Geneva represented the town of Milo. Atty. Daniel Taylor represented Penn Yan in the action.

Blood bank laboratories in New York State must test all donor blood for the presence of an antigen associated with serum hepatitis, starting Jan. 1, 1971, Dr. Hollis S. Ingraham, State health commissioner, announced today. The new Health Department regulation is the latest development in Governor Rockefeller's Blood Resources Program to minimize the risk of hepatitis being spread through any blood banks in the state, which was launched last August.

A sales increase over last year of 25% is reported by Gold Seal Vineyards, Inc. According to Arthur Brody, president of the company, Gold Seal's rate of increase for 1970 surpasses the per cent of sales growth in the wine industry as a whole which reports a general rise in sales of 5 per cent. Mr. Brody noted that - “Gold Seal has been consistently growing in sales at a much more rapid rate than the wine industry for the past seven years.”

Particularly gratifying to the Gold Seal organization has been the ever increasing demand for their two brands of Cold Duck, one carrying the Gold Seal label and the other Henri Marchant. This is also noteworthy in the case of Gold Seal Catawba wine. Since its introduction four years ago, Gold Seal's Cold Duck sales have doubled yearly, and in the past year more than doubled. Paul Schlem, chairman of Gold Seal, was recently quoted by Chicago Sun Times Financial Editor, Edwin Darby, as saying, “Cold Duck is the most exciting thing to come into the business in half a century or more” — and he predicts it “will be the largest selling single wine in the country inside of five years”.