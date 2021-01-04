Penn Yan man indicted on drug charges

Staff reports

Joshua J. Roberts, 33, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police on a Yates County Superior Court Warrant, after a Grand Jury indicted him for drug sales.

It is alleged that on two separate dates in 2020, Roberts sold Suboxone to an agent of the Penn Yan Police Department. Roberts was charged with two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance(class C felony) and two counts of fifth-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (class D felony).

Roberts was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment in Yates County Court on Dec. 8. Roberts was arraigned in County Court where he was released in accordance with NYS Bail Reform.