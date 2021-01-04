POLICE REPORTS

The Chronicle Express

Includes reports received from the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

JESSICA L. COONROD, of North Vine Valley Road, Middlesex, was arrested Dec. 10 by Yates County Sheriff's deputies. No details of the incident were provided. She was charged with third-degree assault and was taken the Yates County Public Safety Building to await arraignment.

TOMMY L. MILLER SR., 57, of Phelps Road, Middlesex, was arrested Dec. 14 by Yates County Sheriff's deputies on a warrant out of the Town of Potter Court, stemming from a domestic that occurred between Miller and another Town of Potter resident. Miller was charged with second-degree harassment and was held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

JOLEESA C. TYLER-FLORES, 31, of Rochester, was arrested Dec. 15 by Penn Yan Police after she turned herself in on a superior court warrant out of Yates County Court for violating her terms of drug court. Tyler-Flores was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

KOREY M.J. THOMPSON, 28, of Middlesex, was ticketed Dec. 17 by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop for a violation. A license check showed his license to be revoked, and he was in possession of marijuana. Thompson was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) and unlawful possession of marijuana, and was released with tickets to appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.

KASSONDRA L. LARZELERE, 33, was ticketed Dec. 18 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended registration for insurance lapse. She will answer in village court later.

MATTHEW T. EVANS, 37, of 2906 Wood Road, Himrod, was arrested Dec. 18 by Yates County Sheriff's deputies after an investigation into a domestic incident in which he allegedly threatened the victim with a rifle and knife. An arrest warrant was issued charging him with second-degree menacing and 2nd degree harassment. After a lengthy standoff with police, Evans was taken into custody without incident and held at the Yates County Jail for arraignment.

CHRISTOPHER W. HICKS, 27, of Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 18 by Penn Yan Police for drunk driving after being stopped for infractions. Showing signs of intoxication, he failed field sobriety tests. Investigation revealed Hicks he was in possession of marijuana. Hicks was taken to the Yates County Jail where he submitted to a breath test that revealed his blood alcohol content to be .12%. He was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was released with appearance tickets for village court later.

JESSICA A. SOKOLOWSKI, 24, of Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 19 by Penn Yan Police for endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation of an incident that occurred Nov. 12 when police responded to a third party report requesting officers check the welfare of a child who had ingested concentrated cannabis at a residence on Liberty Street. They found a 16-month-old child had ingested concentrated cannabis and was in obvious need of medical attention. Officers contacted EMS and the child was taken by Penn Yan Ambulance Corps to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. Police secured the suspected concentrated cannabis and sent it to a crime laboratory, which later confirmed that the substance was in fact concentrated cannabis. Sokolowski is accused of failing to provide medical care for the infant after she knew it ingested the cannabis, and was issued an appearance ticket for village court.

A drunk driving arrest resulted from a one-car accident involving two cows that occurred Dec. 19 on Route 364 in the Town of Benton. Upon arrival, Yates County deputies met with driver LISETTE GIGUERE, 49, of Brownsville Road, Farmington, and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Giguere refused any field sobriety tests and resisted arrest. She was charged with DWI, refusal to take breath test, and resisting arrest. She was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment. No details were provided on the cows’ fate.

AMANDA L. LEWIN, 30, of Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 21 by Penn Yan Police for petit larceny following a complaint at Sunoco A-Plus. Police were waved down by an employee pointing out a person who allegedly stole items from the store. An investigation revealed that Lewin allegedly hid four sodas in her purse and left the store without paying for them. Police stopped her outside of the store and recovered the items. She was issued an appearance ticket and released.

DAVID L. McCLAIN JR., 45, of Dundee, was charged Dec. 22 by Penn Yan Police with 2nd degree unlawful possession of marihuana after a traffic stop on Lake St. during an investigation for a wanted person. He was allegedly found with marihuana in his vehicle. The wanted person was also located during the investigation and taken into custody.

TIFFANY J. SCHORPP, 52, of Dundee, was arrested Dec. 22 by Penn Yan Police on a bench warrant out of Yates County Court for failure to appear. She was taken into custody and turned over to the Yates County Sheriff's Office.

NICKOLAS P. JAYNE, 30, a Yates County Jail inmate, was arrested Dec. 23 in the jail after Yates County Correction Officers located pills in his cell that were not prescribed to him. Jayne was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband, and was issued an appearance ticket for arraignment.

JASMINE ARROYO, 23, of Penn Yan, was ticketed Dec. 23 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. She was issued a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.

STEVEN P. CARNRITE, 36, of Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 23 by Penn Yan Police on a criminal summons to Penn Yan Village Court for issuing a bad check at a local establishment. He will appear in village court later.

MICHAEL D. WILSON, 34, of Stiles Road, Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 23 by Yates County deputies on a warrant for a violation of probation issued by the Yates County Court. He was held at the Yates County Jail to await the next session of County Court.

TYLER S. SOKOLOWSKI, 28, of Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 24 by Penn Yan Police following an investigation into an incident that occurred Nov. 12 when a child ingested concentrated cannabis. Police had previously arrested JESSICA SOKOLOWSKI for her role in the incident. (See report above.) The substance was left on a table where the child found and swallowed it. PYPD’s investigation revealed Tyler allegedly brought the concentrated cannabis into the home. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. He was issued with appearance tickets and released to appear in village court later.

DION P. ROBERTS, 36, of Sodus, was ticketed Dec. 24 by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers found Roberts to be driving while having a suspended license with four scoffs on three dates. Roberts was issued tickets for second-degree AUO and inadequate lights, and will appear in village court later.

ANGELA M. DAVIS, 37, of Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 24 by Penn Yan Police on a Yates County Superior Court warrant, after a grand jury indicted her for drug sales. It is alleged that on two separate dates in 2020, Davis sold Suboxone to an agent of the PYPD. Davis was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (class C felony) and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class D felony). She was taken to the Yates County Jail to await Yates County Court Dec. 29, when she was arraigned and released on her own recognizance, in accordance with the New York State Bail Reform Act, to await further proceedings.

JOSHUA J. ROTH, 29, of Harpending Ave., Dundee, was arrested Dec. 25 by Yates County Deputies following a physical altercation that took place at 4719 Putnam Road in the Town of Starkey. Roth was charged with second-degree harassment and criminal contempt for violating a court order of protection. He was released with an appearance ticket for Starkey Town Court.

SHAWN M. RADKA, 37, of Clinton Street, Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 27 by Penn Yan Police after an investigation into a disturbance that occurred Oct. 15 when police were called to a village residence for an argument. On arrival, police observed a plate with white powder on it in plain view. Officers secured the substance and sent it to a laboratory where it tested positive for methamphetamine. Radka was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, issued an appearance ticket for village court, and released.

JUSTIN G. McNINCH, 25, of Walnut Hill Apartments, Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 28 by Penn Yan Police, after an investigation into stolen debit card and account information. It is alleged that sometime in November, he stole a debit card account number and security code and made several fraudulent withdrawals from the victim’s account, using several electronic apps. He was charged with second-degree forgery, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of forgery devices, and five counts of fourth-degree grand larceny. He was released with appearance tickets for village court later.

ANGELA DENNING, 35, of Main Street, Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 29 by Penn Yan Police responding to a reported fight on Lake St., where she allegedly brandished a BB gun and threatened to shoot two village residents with it during a domestic incident. She was charged with two counts each of second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. She was taken into custody and held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment court.

SEAN H. STAPE, 22, of Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 29 by New York State Police investigating a burglary that occurred Nov. 25 in the town of Jerusalem. He was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny, arraigned, and held in lieu of bail.

JASON M. GILLETTE, 36, of Prattsburgh, was arrested Dec. 30 by New York state troopers investigating a car theft that occurred Dec. 18 in Prattsburgh. He was charged with two class D felonies: third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued over $3,000, and was held for arraignment.

ALICIA A. BEARD, 36, of Horseheads, was ticketed Dec. 30 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended registration. She was released with a ticket to appear in village court later.

GEORGE A. LOPEZ, 25, of Marshall Road, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 31 after being stopped for an infraction. A license check revealed his to be suspended. He was also in violation of an order of protection, with the protected party in the passenger seat. He was charged with 3rd degree AUO, criminal contempt, an aggravated family offense, and inadequate muffler. He was held at the Yates County Jail for arraignment.

LARRY OPALKA, 68, of Prattsburgh, was arrested at 3:11 a.m. Jan. 1 by State Troopers investigating a violation of an order of protection. He was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing, and fourth-degree criminal mischief for preventing his victim from calling 911. He was held for arraignment.

ALFRED C. SEBRING, 32, of Route 14, Sodus, was arrested Jan. 1 by Yates County deputies on an arrest warrant out of Benton Town Court for petit larceny. He was held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

DAVID F. VANHOUTEN, 20, of Whiskey Hill Road, Waterloo, was arrested Jan. 1 by Yates County deputies as a passenger in a vehicle stopped in Rushville, where he was in possession of marijuana and a glass pipe with marijuana residue. He was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and released with an appearance ticket for Potter Town Court.

YOLIMAR SERRANO FIGUEROA, 20, of Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey, was arrested Jan. 1 by Yates County deputies as a passenger of a vehicle that was stopped for a violation on Route 14A, where she attempted to conceal marijuana by throwing it out of the vehicle. She was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence, and was released with tickets to answer in Benton Town Court later.