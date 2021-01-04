POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff's Department, Penn Yan Police Department and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term "arrest" does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Aaron S.C. Burnside, 23, of Culver Road, Albion, was arrested Dec. 6 by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop. Showing several signs of intoxication and failing field sobriety tests, he was taken to the Yates County Jail for a chemical test, which he refused. A license check showed his to be revoked for a prior DWI conviction in September 2019. Two glass smoking devices, a rolled up dollar bill with residue, clear plastic bag with white residue, a digital scale, and tinfoil with residue were also found in his possession. Burnside was returned to the police department for processing, and charged with felony DWI with a previous conviction, felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO), criminal use of drug paraphernalia, speeding, refusal of a breath test, and open container. He was released with tickets to appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.

Nicole Badamy, 33, of Penn Yan, was charged Dec. 6 by Penn Yan Police with endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation of an incident Nov. 19 when officers were called to Meadowside Apartments for a report of a child under age 4 wandering around the parking lot unsupervised. Several people who witnessed this were interviewed, and police determined that Badamy was responsible for the child at the time and allegedly failed to properly supervise the child's activities. She will answer in village court.

Chasity R. Schorpp, 33, of Penn Yan, was arrested Dec. 7 by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for an expired inspection. A DMV check showed her license was also suspended. She was released with appearance tickets for village Court.

Jessica L. Parish, 30, of Castle St., Geneva, was arrested Dec. 7 by Penn Yan Police on a Superior Court warrant for a violating the terms of Drug Treatment Court. Parish was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment. (See below.)

Penn Yan Police Department and Penn Yan Ambulance were dispatched at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 9 to a possible drug overdose at an address on Wagener Street where they found an unresponsive female. When PYPD arrived, they administered two doses of Naloxone to the victim, who regained consciousness. She was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital by Penn Yan Ambulance and Medic 55. Investigation revealed the victim had overdosed on Carisoprodol, a muscle relaxer. Marijuana and alcohol were also found in the apartment, and the woman also had a prescription for suboxone, though none was found.

Olivia M. Rawleigh, 19, of Route 415, Avoca, was charged with third-degree AUO after being stopped Dec. 10 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. She was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

Silver Bell Hall-Sutterby, 22, of Hallock Road, Dundee, was charged with driving with a suspended license Dec. 10 by Penn Penn Yan Police. She will answer in village court.

Nickolas Jayne, 30, of Red Cedar Lane, Dundee, was arrested Dec. 10 by Yates County Deputies on a Superior Court warrant and arraigned before Judge Jason Cook. He was remanded without bail to await further proceedings.

Archie C. Castle, 29, and Kristen M. Oakes, 30, both of Liberty St., Penn Yan, were arrested Dec. 10 by Penn Yan Police after an investigation found they were in possession of two class crack-cocaine pipes while in the presence of two children. Both turned themselves in at PYPD and were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. They were released with appearance tickets.

Richard Cody Hall, 32, of Log City Road, Dundee, was arrested Dec. 10 by Yates County Sheriff's deputies following investigation with DEC Officers. He was charged with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Hall was held for Yates County Centralized Arraignment Court, and was remanded to the county jail.

Jessica L. Parish, 30, of Castle Street, Geneva, previously arrested Dec. 7 by Penn Yan Police, was again arrested Dec. 11 for her involvement in a Nov. 26 drug overdose incident. While under a COVID-19 quarantine order, Parish allegedly disregarded the order and drove a man to Rochester to buy 14 bags of crack-cocaine and four bags of heroin. Once back in Penn Yan, the pair consumed all 14 bags of crack-cocaine. The man then injected all four bags of heroin and overdosed. Penn Yan Police found the male with no signs of life, began CPR, and gave him four doses of Naloxone antidote. After being admitted to the ICU at Geneva General Hospital, the man did recover. Parish is charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, sixth-degree conspiracy, and willful violation of health laws. Parish was already in jail for her prior arrest (see above) on a Superior Court warrant. She will answer the new charges in Penn Yan Village Court.

A two-car accident occurred at 8:51 a.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Pre-Emption and Culhane Roads in Benton. Lance R. Yonge, 57, of Benham St., Penn Yan, attempted to cross Pre-Emption but failed to see the approaching vehicle of Caleb M. Miller, 20, of Geneva, and collided with it. Penn Yan Fire Department and Ambulance Corps responded. Miller suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. Yonge was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign, and will answer in town court later.