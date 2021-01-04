Stork secures grant for Outlet Trail

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – Stork Insurance Agency President Steven Stork helped secure a $500 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant to benefit Friends of the Outlet. The grant will support Friends of the Outlet’s mission to preserve, protect, and develop properties along the Keuka Outlet Creek to provide an area for natural, physical, outdoor and historic oriented recreation and education.

Friends of the Outlet Inc. received the grant for Stork’s volunteerism. Stork is currently the Vice President of the nonprofit and serves on the finance and trail maintenance committees.

“As a small business owner in Penn Yan, I see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing our area,” Stork said. “Giving back is tremendously rewarding and gives me a sense of purpose. I believe that when we help others, we can help people realize their hopes and dreams in our communities, which is why I’m proud to support Friends of the Outlet’s work.”

This nonprofit is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grants secured by independent agency owners, Allstate agency owners and personal financial representatives on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer. The Helping Hands Grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving.

The Allstate Foundation:

• Donated more than $32 million to help make the future brighter for young people, safer for domestic violence survivors, and much more.

• Contributed $5 million to help local communities face the pandemic, including $1 million in direct assistance to nurses and first responders.

Helping Hands Grants are an initiative of The Allstate Foundation, an independent, charitable organization made possible by subsidiaries of The Allstate Corporation. The Allstate Foundation works to create more prosperous communities where people are empowered to fulfill their hopes and dreams by inspiring the next generation of leaders, breaking the cycle of domestic violence, closing the nonprofit leadership gap and honoring Allstate volunteers. More information is available at AllstateFoundation.org.