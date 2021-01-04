Tourism Alliance recognizes Plum Point Lodge for customer service

Staff reports

PENN YAN -- The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance presented the 2020 Excellence in Customer Service award to Natalie Travis, Brud Holland and Jason Bunnell, the management team members at Plum Point Lodge on Seneca, during the annual holiday party Dec. 15, which was a virtual celebration.

Serving as the hub of information, collaboration and education for growth of a vibrant hospitality and tourism industry, the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance is an association with over 600 tourism related businesses, and is a leader for regional tourism growth and sustainability in the Finger Lakes.

FLTA reached out to partner businesses to receive nominations for individual and/or teams who exemplified excellence in customer service throughout the 2020 year. After careful review by the selection committee, comprised of previous year’s winners of the award, the committee selected the management team at Plum Point Lodge on Seneca, located in Himrod. This is a team that “demonstrates remarkable commitment, determination and professionalism in the pursuit of the company’s mission to ‘embody the best in Finger Lakes lodging, food & beverage, and experiences’ despite the formidable obstacles and continuing frustrations resulting from the coronavirus pandemic," FLTA stated.

A recent customer said “we have NEVER stayed at a location where we felt more appreciated, accepted and welcomed. We give the highest praise to Natalie and her staff."

Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michael Hardy indicated, “This management team is setting and enhanced standard of service to which we can all aspire."

These are just a few amongst many reasons why this team was this year’s recipient.

Alison Hunt from Rep. Tom Reed’s office recognized the management team with a Congressional proclamation for their achievement.

“This holiday event is a great opportunity to connect virtually and catch up, all while celebrating the holiday season with good cheer and common wish to put the pandemic behind us. We want to highlight the meaning of the season and use this time to recognize excellent customer service from front line staff who have really made a difference throughout this very difficult year,” said FLTA President Cindy Kimble.

Founded in 1919, Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance is recognized as one of the oldest destination marketing organizations in the United States. FLTA is an association of private-sector attractions, tourism-related businesses and county tourism offices working together to enhance and promote visitor businesses for the 9,000-square-mile Finger Lakes region of New York State.