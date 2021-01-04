Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Dec. 23-28

StoryWalk: Cat’s Colors

Enjoy the story “Cat’s Colors” as you walk on the Keuka Outlet Trail east from the Cherry Street entrance. The trail is open every day from dawn to dusk. Please dress for the weather. Presented by Penn Yan Public Library (www.pypl.org) in partnership with the Southern Tier Library System and the Friends of the Outlet.

Dec. 28

Maker Monday

Pickup from 2 p.m.–5 p.m. at Dundee Library Monday, Dec. 28

Stop and pick up our latest program on Monday afternoons from our outdoor treasure chest! This is a passive program you can share with your family on your own schedule! Activities will vary each week, some will be crafts or STEM/STEAM based activities. Each kit will include essential supplies for the activity, but will not include scissors, tape, glue, markers, or crayons. This month’s selections will have a holiday theme.

Dec. 29-30

Red Cross blood drives - Dundee, Penn Yan

A Red Cross blood drive will be held 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Dundee American Legion Post, 10 Spring St., Dundee. It's sponsored by Dundee High School.

Another Red Cross blood drive will be held 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Yates Community Center, 463 N. Main St., Penn Yan

Donors must wear a mask or face covering, and staff and volunteers are masked and gloved. Appointments are encouraged, and walk-in donors will be accommodated where time slots are available.

Make an appointment by calling 1-(800) 733-2767 or go to RedCrossBlood.org. Download the free Red Cross Donor App which provides you with an updated donor ID card. Save up to 15 minutes at the drive by completing a Rapid Pass which includes pre-donation reading and the health questionnaire online on the day of donation. Use the Red Cross Donor App or go to RedCrossBlood.org/Rapid Pass. Your donation can help up to three people.

Tuesday, December 29 1-5 PM Dundee American Legion Post, 10 Spring St.

Sponsored by Dundee High School

Wednesday, December 30 1-6 PM Yates Community Center, 463 N. Main St.,

Penn Yan

Ongoing

Covid-19 Journaling

PYPL encourages all community members to consider keeping a journal of their daily lives during these extraordinary times, and to consider this act in terms set forth by the New York State Library Manuscripts and Special Collections (MSC) in their newly-announced COVID-19 Personal History Initiative: “Through this new project, we’re encouraging all New Yorkers to keep a journal documenting what their daily lives are like during the pandemic in an effort to record and preserve the unprecedented and historical events that are currently unfolding around us. … The history of our state is told through the experiences of its citizens, and we need all New Yorkers to document this unchartered territory.” In the future, you may consider donating your writings for posterity, both to the New York State Library as well as for local preservation and access. Start writing now, and stay tuned for future announcements!