Staff reports

Dec. 30

Red Cross blood drive

Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Yates Community Center

Another Red Cross blood drive will be held 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Yates Community Center, 463 N. Main St., Penn Yan

Donors must wear a mask or face covering, and staff and volunteers are masked and gloved. Appointments are encouraged, and walk-in donors will be accommodated where time slots are available.

Make an appointment by calling 1-(800) 733-2767 or go to RedCrossBlood.org. Download the free Red Cross Donor App which provides you with an updated donor ID card. Save up to 15 minutes at the drive by completing a Rapid Pass which includes pre-donation reading and the health questionnaire online on the day of donation. Use the Red Cross Donor App or go to RedCrossBlood.org/Rapid Pass. Your donation can help up to three people.

Jan. 7

Exploring America’s Founding Documents

Thursday, Jan. 7, 5:30 pm on Zoom

Get to the bedrock of our national identity with this ongoing exploration of our founding documents, hosted by Penn Yan Public Library. We will reflect on each session’s selections by carefully handwriting them for ourselves, learning a little more about their drafting or history, and discussing the ways they have impacted or impeded our collective progress. Bring your own writing implements and we’ll provide the rest. This program is inspired by artist Morgan O’Hara’s Handwriting the Constitution project. Link: http://bit.ly/USDocs. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

Jan. 9

Conversation Café: An Unequal Pandemic?

Saturday, Jan. 9, 6 p.m. on Zoom

As 2021 begins, many Americans are looking forward to a happier, less stressful year. Among 2020’s numerous hardships, none is more prominent than the coronavirus pandemic, though continuing unrest related to race-based inequality also marred the year. Let’s come together to discuss how these two major issues intersect, and to build knowledge around the ways that health inequity has always been a part of our country’s story. Bring a cup of your favorite beverage and join us on Zoom here: http://bit.ly/2WC7hde. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

Virtual Game Night: Name in the Bag

Saturday, Jan. 9, 8 p.m. on Zoom

Penn Yan Public Library invites you to let loose at a bimonthly virtual game night! This month, let’s play Name in the Bag, a digital twist on the popular identity-guessing game, Heads Up. Link: http://bit.ly/PYPLgame.

Ongoing

Covid-19 Journaling

Penn Yan Public Library encourages all community members to consider keeping a journal of their daily lives during these extraordinary times, and to consider this act in terms set forth by the New York State Library Manuscripts and Special Collections (MSC) in their newly-announced COVID-19 Personal History Initiative: “Through this new project, we’re encouraging all New Yorkers to keep a journal documenting what their daily lives are like during the pandemic in an effort to record and preserve the unprecedented and historical events that are currently unfolding around us. … The history of our state is told through the experiences of its citizens, and we need all New Yorkers to document this unchartered territory.”

In the future, you may consider donating your writings for posterity, both to the New York State Library as well as for local preservation and access. Start writing now, and stay tuned for future announcements!