Dec. 16

Odyssey of the Mind: Problem 5: Junior Superhero Socks: A Cliffhanger Beginning

Dundee Library

Wednesday, Dec. 16 @ 3 p.m.

Get ready for a story that begins with a cliffhanger “ending.” A superhero is in peril and needs help to escape. Just as all hope seems lost, the Superhero puts on a pair of Super Socks that give the hero a new special power. The superhero uses the new power to escape and fend off an adversary who caused the cliffhanger situation. Teams will also create an extreme weather setting, a humorous character, and a sound effect that occurs whenever the character activates the Super Socks.

Girls Who Code

Dundee Library

Wednesday, Dec. 16 @ 4 p.m.

We are so excited to offer this club to girls in grades 3rd–5th and 6th–12th during the school year! This club is for you if you enjoy computer science and or coding. Yay, our meetings are being held in person! We are reading the friendship code one of the companion books to this program. Our group is already eight girls strong and we are looking for more members. Please call 607-243-5938 with questions.

Dec. 17

Black Poetry Matters

One route to greater compassion and empathy is through poetry. Whether angry, heart-wrenching, righteous, or joyous, the verse of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) poets is an invitation to understanding and the building of bonds. Explore and celebrate the work of these poets with us in this new ongoing program onThursday, December 17 at 8 p.m.on Zoom, in which we will listen to a few pieces per session, and reflect on what they awaken in us. Note that the themes and language in some pieces may be heavy, and while youth are welcome to join us, it would be best if they were accompanied by an adult to help provide context and support when needed. Join us for each session via this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848378625. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

Apple User Support Group

Are you a Mac user with questions about getting the most out of your devices? Do you have any hard-won advice on how to manage your Apple products? Bring them to this self-directed information-sharing session Thursday, Dec, 17, 4 p.m. on Zoom where you can trade tips and expertise with fellow Apple aficionados. Join us via this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86469016540. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

Story Time: Winter

Dundee Library Facebook Page

Thursday, Dec. 17 @ 10:30 a.m.

Celebrate the upcoming arrival of the Winter solstice with Winter is Here by Kevin Henkes and The Dark by Lemony Snicket.

Aspiring Chef: Cranberry Feta Pinwheels

Dundee Library Facebook Page

Thursday, Dec. 17 @ 4 p.m.

These delicious appetizers both look and taste festive and are so simple to make the whole family can help! Try this new recipe to celebrate Christmas or the coming of the New Year.

Dec. 18

Understanding Film with Mike Reiff: Marshall by Reginald Hudlin

Penn Yan Public Library welcomes media critic and educator Mike Reiff to discuss Reginald Hudlin’s Marshall, an inspiring biopic covering the background of the nation’s first African-American Supreme Court Justice. Friday, December 18 at 9 p.m. on Zoom. The film will be available for loan through the library and on a variety of streaming platforms, including for free on IMDb.com. Note that the library is not hosting a viewing of the film, but rather a discussion about it; however, we encourage you to view it ahead of time if you wish! (Contact Alex at the library with questions about access.) Join us using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83875387403. This session will be recorded for later viewing if you can’t attend live.

Benton Volunteer Fire Dept. Fish Fry

At Benton Fire House, Rt. 14A, north of Penn Yan, south of Hall. December 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Fried and broiled fish, baked potato, french fries, mac & cheese, cole slaw, rolls, dessert, and drinks. $13.

Dec. 19

Podcast Primetime: 1619, episode 5 –The Land of Our Fathers (parts 1 and 2)

Podcasts are revolutionizing the way people consume media, providing deep-dives into important topics and opportunities for important voices to flourish with authority, clarity, and often great humor. They also afford another excellent opportunity to learn more about people with different life experiences from our own. This month: we cover the two-part conclusion to 1619, the New York Times’ exploration of slavery and its legacy in American society. Find the episode on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, give it a listen on your own time, then join us Saturday, December 19 at 1 p.m. for discussion at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81226586110. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

Dec. 20

Potter FD Breakfast CANCELLED

The Potter Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled Breakfast at the Potter Fire House 1255 Phelps Road, Dec. 20 due to COVID-19.

Dec. 21

Healthy Living Workshop

The Healthy Living Program is a workshop designed for people with different chronic health problems. The workshop will help you manage your chronicle disease with proven strategies. It is designed to enhance your regular treatment and disease-specific education.

ProAction Yates Office for the Aging will begin a Healthy Living workshop on: Monday, December 21, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Transportation may be available. Please call Pam Swarthout at 315-536-5515 for more information or to register for this class. COVID precautions will be in place.

Maker Monday

Pickup from 2 p.m.–5 p.m. at Dundee Library

Dec. 21

Stop and pick up our latest program on Monday afternoons from our outdoor treasure chest! This is a passive program you can share with your family on your own schedule! Activities will vary each week, some will be crafts or STEM/STEAM based activities. Each kit will include essential supplies for the activity, but will not include scissors, tape, glue, markers, or crayons. This month’s selections will have a holiday theme.

Dec. 28

Maker Monday

Pickup from 2 p.m.–5 p.m. at Dundee Library

Monday, Dec. 28

Stop and pick up our latest program on Monday afternoons from our outdoor treasure chest! This is a passive program you can share with your family on your own schedule! Activities will vary each week, some will be crafts or STEM/STEAM based activities. Each kit will include essential supplies for the activity, but will not include scissors, tape, glue, markers, or crayons. This month's selections will have a holiday theme.

Ongoing

Covid-19 Journaling

PYPL encourages all community members to consider keeping a journal of their daily lives during these extraordinary times, and to consider this act in terms set forth by the New York State Library Manuscripts and Special Collections (MSC) in their newly-announced COVID-19 Personal History Initiative: “Through this new project, we’re encouraging all New Yorkers to keep a journal documenting what their daily lives are like during the pandemic in an effort to record and preserve the unprecedented and historical events that are currently unfolding around us. … The history of our state is told through the experiences of its citizens, and we need all New Yorkers to document this unchartered territory.” In the future, you may consider donating your writings for posterity, both to the New York State Library as well as for local preservation and access. Start writing now, and stay tuned for future announcements!