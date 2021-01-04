Wetmore indicted on 54 counts of defrauding elderly

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

Former St. Mark’s Terrace employee indicted on charges of grand larceny, forgery against residents

PENN YAN — A former director of the Enriched Housing Program at St. Mark’s Terrace has been indicted on numerous felonies and misdemeanors for stealing approximately $100,000 from the elderly residents of St. Mark's Terrace and other vulnerable residents of Penn Yan.

Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella says that after a long and exhaustive investigation by New York State Police and his office, dating back over two years, Amy Wetmore (formerly MacKerchar), 41, of Phelps, has been charged with 54 counts, including second-degree grand larceny (class C felony), third-degree grand larceny (D felony), second-degree forgery, second-degree possession of a forged instrument (class D felonies), third-degree forgery, and fraudulently obtaining a signature (class A misdemeanors).

Wetmore was originally arrested in September on just nine felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly stealing money from 10 elderly residents of Penn Yan she was entrusted to help. She was arraigned on the new indictment Tuesday, Dec. 8 in Yates County Criminal Court before Judge Jason L. Cook, and was released on her own recognizance under the New York state bail reform law.

Casella says MacKerchar’s fraudulent conduct took place over a course of time when she took undue advantage of seven residents of St. Mark’s Terrace as well as three other victims. Casella says second-degree grand larceny is for amounts in excess of $50,000.

St. Mark’s Terrace Board President, the Very Rev. Dan Burner, Rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and Dean of the Southeast District of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester, says that upon learning of the investigation in 2018, “The board responded by suspending Amy MacKerchar from her position, and improving our internal controls over finances to prevent such a thing from happening again. MacKerchar was later terminated from her job."