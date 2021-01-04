Wreaths laid at veterans' graves in Bath National Cemetery

Staff reports

The 2020 Wreaths Across America ceremony was privately held on Friday, Dec 18, in Bath National Cemetery. After the ceremony script was read by veteran Denis Oliver, seven wreaths were placed at the foot of the monument by veterans representing each branch of the armed forces in honor of the thousands of veterans buried at the cemetery.

The ceremony included the presence of Bruce Tucker, Director for the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, who oversees the operation of health care delivery to more than 33,000 regional veterans.

The placing of wreaths by the public was canceled this year mainly due to the continuing rise in Covid-19 cases and the strict guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, state, county, National Cemetery Administration, and public health. Safety was the primary concern. Undoubtedly, veterans buried at the cemetery, who served and sacrificed for our great country for our freedom and safety, would want us to stay “safe” by not risk the spread of Covid-19.

The 2,700-plus wreaths sponsored this year will move to next year’s event on Dec. 18, 2021.

Running now through Friday, Jan 15, 2021, all wreaths sponsored through a registered WAA Sponsorship Group at www.wreathsacrossamericabathny.org will be matched by WAA Headquarters for placement next December. This will allow a huge head start for helping to make next year’s event much larger in scope. Additional details on this program will be posted on the Bath WAA Facebook page: at www.facebook.com/WAABathNYNationalCemetery.

This year’s theme was “Be An American Worth Fighting For.”