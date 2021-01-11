CHURCH BRIEFS

The Chronicle Express

St. Mark's Episcopal Church

Here in the new year it is soothing and healthy to focus on light, color, and music. All of the above can be found at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, in the stained glass window behind the choir area, near the door to the columbarium.

Like several other of the church windows, this one is divided into three panels, each highlighting various symbols of religious worship. All three panels in the Choir Window depict musical images: the top panel contains a horn, a cymbal and in the background, possibly a triangle; the middle panel shows an angel with a scroll of music; the bottom panel contains a harp/lyre, and a small Star of David, suggesting a link to the Old Testament and the Church’s roots in Judaism. Incorporated into the window are the Greek letters for Alpha and Omega, signifying that God is the beginning and the end.

The window was dedicated in 1984 to the Episcopal Church Women, present and past, as well as to Phyllis Smith by her husband Payson. Set into a wall that is only a few yards from the building next door, it doesn’t get much natural light but when the lights in the church are lit, the Choir Window glows with reminders that God – and music – are always with us!

When the church opens to the public again, please stop by to view this lovely window – and all the other windows in the church. As always, it is best enjoyed during a Sunday service!

Penn Yan First Baptist Church

Sunday, Jan. 17, the Adult Bible Study group discussing "The Words of Jesus" will look at Matthew 12:9-14, Mark 3:1-6, and Luke 6:6-11 as it pertains to "The Man With A Paralyzed Hand."

Our worship services are Sundays at 10 a.m. Children's Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. in church, then they move to their Sunday School classroom at 10:15. Adult Sunday School takes place at 11 a.m. following the worship service. All are welcome to join us.

Penn Yan First Presbyterian Church

As FPC moves into January our work continues with a renewed sense of purpose for 2021. The needs in our community have not abated; if anything, with so many programs on pause, those needs have increased. A few FPC committees have already found different ways to help bridge this gap.

It was an easy decision for our HHT Committee to approve additional funding to assist the Living Well in the first quarter so they can fully staff their office, allowing important services to continue without interruption. The Living Well has been invaluable to our community this past year in helping to fill a greater need for both food and clothing distributions from their office. They have also provided a “Grab ‘n Go” lunch program each week for quite some time. However, the number of lunches required has steadily increased during the pandemic period. Many churches have been volunteering on certain dates to supply the lunches. Our Presbyterian Women donned their Mexican sombreros and put together nutritious taco lunches this past week.

All of our church committees are now busily preparing their 2020 reports for our Annual Congregational Meeting to be held on Jan. 31, via Zoom. One important topic for many of them to address is developing new and creative strategies for fund-raising events in the coming year. Romans 12:2 encourages us to “think outside the box” with the verse, “Do not be conformed to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that you may prove what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

Branchport Methodist Church

The Christmas season is over, leaving us with memories of our unusual Christmas Eve service. It was a short service held outside in the rain, but Pastor Kim was able to share the Christmas story with us and we did get to sing Silent Night with candlelight. The Christmas Eve offering was designated for Operation Graduation at Penn Yan Academy. Many thanks to all who braved the elements to join us and to those who joined us on Zoom! We hope and pray that next year will allow us to worship in the sanctuary.

The Administrative Council of our church has chosen to close the sanctuary for the month of January because of the rise in the number of Covid cases in Jerusalem. While we have not experienced any cases in the church, we chose to play it safe and just have Zoom worship.

Please contact Pastor Kim at kjolyons@yahoo.com or by phone at 585-857-7962 if you wish to join us with Zoom or if you have any questions. Our service is at 10:45 on Sunday mornings.

Milo Center Methodist Church

Pastor Kim had this Sunday away from the pulpit. Thank you, Joe Lyons, for filling in. Through Joe's sermon he reminded us that God's plan is still at work, through us His work continues. As things can appear dim and concerning we shall always remember that we have our faith and we can come together in it. The light shines in the darkness, and the dark shall not overcome it. John 1.5.

January upcoming birthdays are: Kerry Brennan, Judy Jones, Alex Lyons, and Charlene DeMarco. Many wishes for an amazing new year to you all.

We pray for safety and good health to our community and beyond. So many people and pets need our prayers. We ask the Lord to hear us as we lift our hearts to Him. Continue to send your financial support in care of Jill Henderson. Our mission work continues. If you have collections for January you can drop them at church or they can be picked up from you.

Milo Center UMC services will be via Zoom for the month of January. Stay home, safe and warm, and listen in. Pastor Kim will be sharing the weekly log-in info by mail and email. Any questions reach out to her directly or check for updates on Facebook.

St. Michael's Catholic Church

Life is one of the greatest gifts we receive from God. Although we have returned to the readings from Ordinary Time, we are still to be in awe of the lives we have and God’s gift of eternal life through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Have you asked God to be “in charge” of your life yet?

“When we encounter Christ, experience his love, and deepen our relationship with him, we become more aware of our own worth and that of others. His love for each person is cause for great joy, and growing understanding of this priceless treasure motivates us to share his love with others. Our lives are often changed by the witness of others; so too, others’ lives may be changed by our witness and authentic friendship with them,” wrote the USCCB Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities, on how to build a culture of life.

Let’s experience his love through prayer, Bible reading, the Sacraments, the gift of others we encounter and the actions we take like solidarity with the poor, thanks to the Poverty Awareness calendar, to the Novena for Life (1/21-29) @ www.9daysforlife.com to the Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children @ https://www.respectlife.org/january-22.