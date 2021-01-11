Hon. Craig J. Doran reappointed leader of 7th Judicial District courts

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Yates County Judge Cook named Supervising Judge in Leadership Team

ROCHESTER – The Hon. Craig J. Doran -- having been reappointed as the Administrative Judge of the 7th Judicial District (Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates counties) by New York State Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks in consultation with New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and Presiding Justice, Appellate Division, 4th Department, Gerald J. Whalen -- announced the members of his Leadership Team effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The following have been appointed to the role of Supervising Judge:

• Honorable Jason L. Cook, Supervising Judge for Town and Village Courts (Cayuga, Seneca, Steuben, and Yates counties)

• Honorable William K. Taylor, Supervising Judge for Town and Village Courts (Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties)

• Honorable Judith A. Sinclair, Supervising Judge of Criminal Courts

• Honorable Stacey M. Romeo, Supervising Judge of Family Courts

• Honorable Richard A. Dollinger, Supervising Judge for Matrimonial Matters

• Honorable John B. Gallagher (beginning June 21, 2021), Supervising Judge for Matrimonial Matters

• Honorable Teresa D. Johnson, Supervising Judge of City Courts

• Honorable Ann Marie Taddeo, Acting District Administrative Judge

Supervising Judge appointments were made in consultation with state Deputy Administrative Judge Vito C. Caruso, Justice Marks and Justice Whalen.

Doran has also appointed the following judges to serve on his Leadership Team as District-Wide Coordinating Judges to assist with administrative issues, case assignments, and communications:

• Honorable Stephen T. Miller, Coordinating Judge for Town and Village Courts

• Honorable William K. Taylor, Coordinating Judge for Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR)

• Honorable J. Scott Odorisi, Coordinating Judge for Superior Commercial/Civil Assignments

• Honorable Daniel J. Doyle, Coordinating Judge for Foreclosures

• Honorable Vincent M. Dinolfo, Coordinating Judge for Treatment Courts

“Under the direction and guidance of the Supervising Judges and Leadership Team, the 7th Judicial District is well-positioned to ensure meaningful access to justice for all, and to meet the challenges the courts will face in 2021,” said Doran.

For additional judicial profile information, visit the 7th Judicial District website at www.nycourts.gov/courts/7jd – Judicial Directory.