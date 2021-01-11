Hope Walk acknowledges 2020 sponsors
The Hope Walk of Yates County thanks the community, the many volunteers, and its sponsors for making 2020 a positive impact in the community. "When you frequent these businesses and encounter these community members, please let them know you appreciate the support of our mission to provide quality cancer services to members of our community," Hope Walk stated.
The sponsors include:
DIAMOND ($5000+)
Friendly Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Penn Yan
PLATINUM ($1000+)
Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Association
Coach and Equipment
Custom Pest Control, LLC
www.DougAmey.com
GOLD ($500+)
Penn Yan Elks Lodge #1722
Lyons National Bank
Penn Yan Loyal Order of Moose 2030
Yates County TB & Health Association
Water Street Wines & Spirits
Yates Community Center
Black Robin Band
Wellspring Fellowship
The No Name Band
Admar Supply
AK Climate Controlled Storage
Millstone Veterinary Clinic
The Birkett Mills & Carey’s Lumber
Bradley Jessup Post 660
SILVER ($250+)
PY American Legion Post 355
Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department
Auntie Anne’s Pretzel @the Windmill
Ron K. Miller
Hampton Inn
Penn Yan Plumbing & Heating Inc.
The Ferro Corporation
BRONZE ($100+)
Washburn Excavating
Douglas B. Miles Insurance Agency
Tom Pratt Automotive, Inc.
Nate Olney Excavating
Dundee Fire Department
Oak Hill Bulk Foods
Ground Water Systems Inc.
RK Howell Gravel
Products LLC
Castner’s Performance Systems LLC
Bow & Wow K-9 B&B
Penn Yan Eye Care
Marble’s Automotive, Inc.
DJ Builders & Remodelers Inc.
Stork Insurance Agency
Bank of the Finger Lakes
Ports Café
Knapp & Schlappi Lumber Co.
Townsend Wood & Zinger Funeral Home
K&K Auto Parts-Carquest of Penn Yan
Goodrich Smith VFW Auxiliary #8649
Microtel
Best Western
Hullings Hulls
Sheila Burt, Holistic Practitioner
Hudson Pipe & Pumps
Community Bank
Kara Ray Salon
Seneca Foods Foundation
Dundee Firefighters Benevolent Association
Van Dyke Septic Penn Yan Rotary
Tyrone Fire Department
Longs’ Cards & Books
ServU Credit Union
Benton UM Church Women
Mark C Malcolm II
The sixth annual Hope Walk Event is scheduled for Aug. 28, 2021. If you would like to know more about how you can volunteer, have a team or be a sponsor, or would like to know about the many services provided, please visit hopewalkofyatescounty.org or call 1-607-283-HOPE (4673).