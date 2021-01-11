New app helps locals, visitors 'Explore Steuben'

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Steuben County’s official tourism promotion organization has created a new app to help local residents -- and travelers, once the time is right to visit -- discover parts of Steuben they may not even know are there. Larger than Rhode Island, the county is vast and comprised of numerous small towns. As a result, many locals are often unaware of some of the wonderful things to be experienced right in their own back yard. The new “Explore Steuben Trip Planner” allows you to access information about all the awesome activities available in Steuben County right from your phone.

“We all tend to do things with which we’re already familiar. One of the reasons we locals sometimes get frustrated during wintertime (or any time, really) is that the options of those things to do seems to be more limited,” says Dave DeGolyer, communications manager for Corning and the Southern Finger Lakes. “And while that might be true, there are usually a number of awesome experiences available that people just don’t realize are there. The new app makes the information accessible and helps folks plan an outing with ease.”

Whether you’re looking for something to do for an afternoon or you’re interested in your own personalized getaway, the new “Explore Steuben” app makes planning your next fun adventure easy and accessible.

The app puts information about museums, wineries, hiking trails, breweries, an more right at your fingertips. Explore your own personal interests and create a customized plan on your computer, then flip it over to your phone to take with you. Use the “Map It” feature to organize the logistics of where you want to go and how you get there.

One feature that can be especially useful for locals is the ability to identify what’s nearby while you’re already out and about.

For example, you might have your favorite spots already picked out for a tasty libation, but with 14 wineries and 15 craft beverage producers in Steuben County chances are you haven’t tried them all. The new app identifies nearby stops, as well as suggested tours to give you an idea of what there is waiting for you.

And let’s face it, sometimes you just don’t have time to plan a trip the way you’d like, especially if you’re not familiar with all the options. Or, sometimes, because there are so many great choices it’s difficult to know where to start. The new app offers several suggested “Tours” to help take some of the pressure off. The tours are thoughtfully designed itineraries based around a particular topic (like craft beverages or chocolate treats, for example) and intended to guide you to tried-and-true favorites as well as pleasant surprises.

“Each tour is handpicked,” adds Craig Hills, digital marketing manager for Corning and the Southern Finger Lakes, “to provide you with something that interests you or allows you to experience something completely new.”

More “Tours” will be added throughout the year, as well as seasonal itineraries, so the app will continue to evolve and grow offering users a variety of ideas and ways to plan their own exciting adventures.

Learn more about the new Explore Steuben app or download the app and get started exploring at CorningFingerLakes.com. You can download the app for your desktop at https://www.corningfingerlakes.com/home/explore-steuben-trip-planner/. To download the app to your phone, visit your app store.