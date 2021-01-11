New Chronicle-Express contact information
Due to regional corporate reorganization, contact information for The Chronicle-Express is changing.
• All News, Sports, Upcoming Events, Community Announcements, and Local Information should be directed to:
John Christensen, Staff Writer
The Chronicle-Express
P.O. Box 200
Penn Yan, NY 14527
Phone: 315-536-4422, Mobile: 315-726-5273
Email: News@Chronicle-Express.com
• All Payment and Billing matters to:
The Chronicle-Express
P.O. Box 580
Hornell, NY 14843
Attn: Sandra Eveland
Phone: 607-324-1425 ext. 251
Email: seveland@gatehousemedia.com
• Display advertising to:
Lynn White, Advertising Executive
Phone: 607-324-1425, ext. 204
Email: lwhite1@localiq.com
• Classified Ad inquiries to: BillieJo Klees, Advertising Executive Phone: 607-324-1425, ext. 208 Email: Bklees@gannett.com
• Obituaries to:
Phone: 855-753-8596
Email: chronicleexpressobits@gannett.com
Questions/concerns can be sent to: Kristine Feldmann, Manager, kfeldmann@gannett.com
• Legal Notices to:
Beth Hults
Phone: 607-661-2424
Email: BHults@localiq.com
