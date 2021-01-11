Over 150 new COVID cases in one week

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN -- The nationwide surge of COVID-19 cases following the Christmas holiday has not spared Yates County. In the week from the Public Health report of Dec. 31 to that of Jan. 8, over 150 new cases were reported, resulting in a 9.7% positive case rate.

The daily numbers of new cases rose from 15 earlier in the week to 25 by Friday, with 349 people in isolation or quarantine. Resolution of cases, however, kept the number of active cases at 112, but that is the highest number of active cases recorded for Yates since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yates County Public Health Deputy Director Sara Christensen reported two deaths, one a person in their 70s and one in their 90s, both at the Penn Yan Manor. Six cases were reported in hospital.