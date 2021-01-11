Keuka professor emeritus Benedict among sculptors in Pittsford show

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Paintings dominate the artwork at Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St., but now three upstate New York sculptors have their work on display.

They are Dexter Benedict, of Penn Yan; Jay Seaman, of Trumansburg; and Mary Taylor, of Mendon. Their pieces are on display through April 1.

Benedict, professor emeritus of art at Keuka College, runs his own foundry, Fire Works, specializing in lost wax casting in bronze. He has portrait and figurative pieces on display in the gallery. Visit dexterbenedict.art for a closer look at his art.

Seaman’s wood and metal frogs grace the gallery’s parking area and “Courting Herons” is on display inside. He created the bald eagle sculpture in the Montezuma Wildlife Refuge, which is visible from the New York State Thruway. Seaman has made steel, wood and glass sculptures for more than 30 years. Visit jamesseaman.com for information.

Taylor specializes in welded steel wildlife sculpture, particularly birds. Inspired by her ornithologist parents and log home in the woods, Taylor’s wildlife sculptures include the foal outside of Memorial Art Gallery and the eagle at Rochester’s Veterans Memorial Park. Her website is at marytaylorsculpture.com.

Pittsford Fine Art is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Parking is available in front of the gallery or at the nearby public parking lot. Visit pittsfordfineart.com for information.