POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

Chronicle Express

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

-- A two-car accident occurred Dec. 30 on Route 14A, just north of Porters Corners Road. Yates County Sheriff’s deputies responded along with Dundee Fire, Dundee Ambulance, and Medic 55. After investigation, it was determined that a third uninvolved vehicle had stopped in the roadway with little warning and no signals, and then drove away after a rear-end collision occurred with the two vehicles behind it, driven by LUCAS BOWDEN, 21, of Ferguson Corners Road, Stanley, and CHRISTINE DOMINO, 50, with passenger SIENNA PETERSON, 15, both of Norris Road, Dundee. Dundee ambulance transported Domino to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for a check over of minor injuries.

-- TREVOR J. HOBART, 31, of Cornwell St., Penn Yan, was arrested at 3 a.m. Jan. 1 by Yates County deputies after being stopped for a traffic infraction on Route 364 in Benton. Smelling of alcohol, he failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Yates County Jail for a chemical test. He was also found with suspected marijuana. Hobart was charged with speeding, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, common law DWI, and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was later released with appearance tickets for Benton Town Court.

-- MICHAEL A. HULLINGS, 37, of Hoyt Road, Penn Yan was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 3 by Yates County deputies who responded to a report of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who stated that she and her boyfriend, Hullings, got into a physical altercation which took place in the presence of a child under the age of 17. Hullings was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and taken to the Yates County Jail to await Arraignment Court.

-- BRIAN C. PERRY, 38, of Barrington, was arrested Jan. 3 by New York State Troopers responding to a domestic dispute. He was charged with criminal mischief for property damage, and was released with an appearance ticket for Barrington Town Court.

-- Following a car/deer accident after 10 p.m. Jan. 4, ZACHARY L. HOWLAND, 37, of Vine Road, Penn Yan was ticketed by Yates County deputies for driving with a suspended license. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and was released with an appearance ticket for the Jerusalem Town Court.

-- ROBERT I. DRUKER, 30, of Dundee, and ROBERT J. DRUKER, 53, of Dundee, were both arrested Jan. 5 by State Troopers investigating an accusation of coercion in Wayne. Both men were charged with bribing a witness as a class D felony. The elder Druker was also charged with felony criminal mischief, and was released with appearance tickets for Wayne Town Court. The younger Druker was released on cash bail.

-- AMANDA HERZIG, 30, of Penn Yan, was arrested Jan. 5 on drug charges after a traffic stop on State Route 96 in Manchester. Ontario County deputies say Herzig gave a false name after being stopped, and was found to be in possession of crack cocaine. Upon further investigation it was determined that she had an active warrant out of Monroe County. She was issued a number of tickets and turned over to the Irondequoit Police Department. The charges will be answered at a later date.

-- PAUL B. MILLER, 32, of Penn Yan, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended registration. Miller was stopped and a registration check of the vehicle showed it to be suspended for an insurance. Miller was issued a ticket and released to appear in court at a later date.

-- In a traffic stop Jan. 7 on Route 14 in Torrey, Yates County deputies and K-9 Ribo found the driver, Dominik Chapman (no age or address given), was in possession of suspected marijuana. Chapman was released with traffic tickets and an appearance ticket for Torrey Town Court.

-- ANGELA DENNING, 35, and DANIELA CHAVEZ, 21, were arrested by Penn Yan Police after they were allegedly involved with stealing bags of empty cans from a local business. Both lied to police during the investigation and were later caught trying to return the cans at Tops in order to prevent officers from confiscating them. They were taken into custody at Tops and processed at the police department before being released to appear in court at a later date.

-- ASHLEY M. NEWTON, 36, of Campbell Road, Penn Yan, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Jan. 10 by Yates County deputies responding to a report of a physical domestic incident with possible weapons involved. Investigation revealed Newton had allegedly threatened another Potter resident with a loaded firearm. She was charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment, and was taken to the county jail to await arraignment.

-- JAMIE VIDAS, 43, of Canandaigua, was ticketed Jan. 5 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license and for failing to answer a summons out of Geneva Town Court. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and was released with an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court.