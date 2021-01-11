Sheriff Spike to present webinar on police reform

The Chronicle-Express

Part of Gov. Cuomo's statewide order for Police Reform And Reinventive Collaborative

PENN YAN – Yates County Legislature Chairman Douglas Paddock announces public Power Point presentations via Zoom and by limited attendance at the Yates County Legislative Chamber. The presentation will be by Sheriff Ron Spike.

Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order this past summer, as a part of the state’s criminal justice reform, directs municipalities to review their community needs and evaluate law enforcement’s current policies and practices in order to:

• Foster trust, fairness, and legitimacy

• Address bias and any disproportionate policing of communities of color

• Examine the use of force and officers' conduct

• Review and evaluate policies and police services currently being provided by the agency.

The county legislature will also conduct a Q & A survey in the county related to this review, which will be available soon.

The Yates County Legislature must do a certification of reform compliance or plan on or before April 1 or risk the loss of state aid from the New York State Division of Budget.

The presentations will be in the legislative chambers, 417 Liberty Street, Penn Yan. Seating is limited and reservations must be made to assure adequate social distancing. Contact Legislature Clerk Connie Hayes at chayes@yatescounty.org or 315-536-5150 if you wish to attend in person.

ZOOM information

TOPIC: Police Reform Initiative

WHEN: 6 p.m. Jan. 19

JOIN AT: shorturl.at/bgwJ8

WEBINAR ID: 839 3760 9603

PASSCODE: 693088

IPHONE ONE-TAP: US: +16465588656,,83937609603# or +13126266799,,83937609603#

TELEPHONE: 646-558-8656 or 312-626-6799

TOPIC: Police Reform Initiative

WHEN: 3 p.m. Jan. 27

JOIN AT: shorturl.at/msCV4

WEBINAR ID: 819 4118 2362

PASSCODE: 553143

IPHONE ONE-TAP: US: +16465588656,,81941182362# or +13017158592,,81941182362#

TELEPHONE: 646-558-8656 or 301-715-859