UPCOMING EVENTS

The Chronicle Express

Jan. 13

Learn About Sex Positivity

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 6-7 pm at https://tinyurl.com/SPJan13.

Health Advocate Olivia Clinton, from Finger Lakes Community Health, will be on Zoom to talk about what sex positivity is and ways to be more sex positive. Have all of your questions answered in a non-judgmental space! This program is intended for teens. Please register at the URL above. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

Jan. 18-24

StoryWalk

Dress for the weather and enjoy a picture book mounted on election-style signs on the Keuka Outlet Trail. Begin at the Cherry Street entrance and walk east to read the story! The trail is open from dawn to dusk. Great socially distant outdoor fun for the whole family! Presented by Penn Yan Public Library in partnership with the Southern Tier Library System and the Friends of the Outlet Trail.

Jan. 19

Painting With Grant Lounsbury – Zoom Class

Tuesday, January 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Instructor: Grant Lounsbury

Location: Zoom meeting

Working on composition, perspective and color to begin a painting you can finish on your own! (This is a Zoom workshop – enrollment is limited) Cost: $30 for members, $36 for not-yet-members Call the Arts Center at 315-536-8226 to sign up or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to sign up and pay online. If the workshop includes a Zoom meeting, you will be given the login information at that time.

STEAM Engines: Lava Lamp

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 3 p.m.

STEAM Engines is a monthly virtual program from Penn Yan Public Library where we explore science at home! This month, we’re making a lava lamp. You will need two tall, empty, clear, clean jars or bottles; a knife; a cutting board; a timer or clock that can show seconds; water; food coloring; enough vegetable oil to nearly fill both jars; at least one Alka-Seltzer tablet; a large bowl of hot water, and access to a fridge or freezer. Email info@pypl.org to receive the Zoom invitation.

PYTCo’s Annual Member Meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the Milo Masonic Lodge, 129 E. Elm St, Penn Yan

Open to anyone who has been involved with PYTCo. in the past several years. We will be discussing our year in review and reviewing our by-laws which requires member attendance for approval. We will have a socially-distanced physical space as well as a remote, virtual option, too. Zoom link available for virtual attendance at pytco.org/shows

Jan. 20

Painting and Collage – Zoom Class

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2-5 p.m.

Instructor: Lisa Bebi

Location: Zoom meeting

Learn how to seamlessly introduce collaged images into your acrylic paintings. Cost: $30 for members, $36 for not-yet members. Call the Arts Center at 315-536-8226 to sign up or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to sign up and pay online. If the workshop includes a Zoom meeting, you will be given the login information at that time.

Jan. 22

Abstract Painting – Zoom Class

Friday, Jan. 22, 2-5 p.m.

Instructor: Lisa Bebi

Location: Zoom meeting

Learn effective composition and tricks to create compelling abstract paintings. Cost: $30 for members, $36 for not-yet members. Call the Arts Center at 315-536-8226 to sign up or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to sign up and pay online. If the workshop includes a Zoom meeting, you will be given the login information at that time.

Jan. 30

What’s The History of Your Old House?

Do you live in an old house? Want to know if it's Federal, Greek Revival or Queen Anne? Curious about who lived there? At 11 a.m. Jan. 30, join Tricia Noel and Lisa Harper from the Yates County History Center on this Zoom lecture to learn about historic house types, and how to research homes in Yates County using photographs, maps and archival documents. Fee is $25.00. Call 315-536-7318 to register and pay via credit card, or mail your check to the Yates County History Center, 107 Chapel St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. Registrants will receive the Zoom link via email.

Ongoing Storytime

Join Miss Sarah for Storytime at 10 a.m. every Wednesday on Penn Yan Public Library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Or, email info@pypl.org to schedule a custom in-person storytime for your “pod” of less than eight people.

Relax & Read Teen Subscription Box

Penn Yan Public Library invites Yates County youth ages 12 to 18 years to register to get a once-a-month subscription box (actually a reusable grocery bag) full of fun stuff to help them relax and de-stress. What's in the bag? A calming, fun activity with all supplies included; a library book already checked out to you, chosen just for you; and random swag, as our budget allows. Fill out the registration form at https://tinyurl.com/PYPLRelax to participate, and the library will get in touch once the bag is ready to be picked up.

Bookworm Buddies

Penn Yan Public Library’s Miss Melissa reads great chapter books for elementary readers! Find links to the video playlists, plus discussion guides, at https://tinyurl.com/BBPYPL.

Covid-19 Journaling

PYPL encourages all community members to consider keeping a journal of their daily lives during these extraordinary times, and to consider this act in terms set forth by the New York State Library Manuscripts and Special Collections (MSC) in their newly announced COVID-19 Personal History Initiative: “Through this new project, we’re encouraging all New Yorkers to keep a journal documenting what their daily lives are like during the pandemic in an effort to record and preserve the unprecedented and historical events that are currently unfolding around us. … The history of our state is told through the experiences of its citizens, and we need all New Yorkers to document this unchartered territory.” In the future, you may consider donating your writings for posterity, both to the New York State Library as well as for local preservation and access. Start writing now, and stay tuned for future announcements!