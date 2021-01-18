ACYC plans adult and child clay workshop
Upcoming events at Arts Center of Yates County:
EXPERIENCING CLAY WITH YOUR CHILD (Adult with Child)
Mondays, Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Arts Center of Yates County, with ACYC Instructor Faith Benedict of Fire Works Studios.
Children 5 and up and a favorite adult can beat winter blues by sparking some truly crea1ve play. Have fun playing in clay with your favorite child – creating functional or fantastical objects. Six places at the table. $60 for child & adult pair, plus $20 materials fee to instructor. See workshops online at www.artscenteryatescounty.org/workshops. Register online or call 315-536-8226.
ABSTRACT PAINTING
Friday, Jan. 2, 2-5 p.m., Lisa Bebi
Learn effective composition and tricks to create compelling abstract paintings. (This is a Zoom workshop.) $30 members, $36 not-yet members.
WATERCOLOR PAINTING ON TEA BAGS
Tuesdays: Feb. 2, March 2, April 6, May 4, 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom, Fran Bliek
What is it about a tea bag that compels an artist to want to use it as a medium? Tea bags provide an interesting surface and texture. Just have fun with it! Come create a 5X7 watercolor painting using a tea bag on watercolor paper as your painting surface. Paintings can be abstract or representational. Create a piece of art that can framed or used as a special greeting card. $80 members, $96 not-yet-members.
PORTRAITS AND FIGURE DRAWING
Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kevin Feary
Explore portraiture and figure painting with Kevin Feary. Known for his arresting likenesses and approachable teaching style, painter Kevin Feary will work with painters at all levels of experience on the steps needed to create recognizable likenesses. $70 members, $84 not-yet-members
GLASS COLLAGE
Saturday, Feb. 27, 2-6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28, 1-3 p.m., Crissy McGuinness
Using bits and pieces of stained glass and other “found” objects, create a unique, multidimensional mosaic “painting”. $60 members, $72 not-yet-members
The Arts Center of Yates County is located at 127 Main St., Penn Yan. Phone: 315-536-8226. Web: artscenteryatescounty.org