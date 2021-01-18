COLLEGE NOTES

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Academic Honors Lists

SUNY Potsdam recently named 1,046 students to the President's List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Fall 2020 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.

• Gabrielle Barton, of Naples, whose major is Psychology

• Mckelvie Jensen, of Penn Yan, whose major is Environmental Studies

• Drew Wertman, of Penn Yan, whose major is Archaeological Studies.

To achieve the honor of being on the President's List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

At Cayuga Community College, Alex Wurster, of Penn Yan, has been named to the Provost’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List.