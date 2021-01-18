Finger Lakes Wine Alliance names new executive director

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, premier marketing association for wines in the region, has announced the appointment of Kyle Anne Pallischeck as its new executive director. Pallischeck will lead the organization’s efforts in raising the visibility and reputation of the Alliance, its wines and wineries.

A Finger Lakes native with 10 years committed to the local wine industry, Pallischeck brings longtime local winery experience to the Wine Alliance.

“Kyle’s extensive experience in and enthusiasm for the Finger Lakes region, its wines and wine producers will surely help the Wine Alliance continue its successful marketing efforts,” said Liz Stamp, partner at Lakewood Vineyards in Watkins Glen and board chair for the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance. “She will be able to bring new ideas and programs to member wineries, and we look forward to working with her to increase awareness of the fine wines produced in the Finger Lakes.”

Most recently Pallischeck was brand manager at Sheldrake Point Winery on Cayuga Lake, and has previous experience at both the Seneca Lake Wine Trail and Fox Run Vineyards on Seneca Lake. She has earned her Sommelier Certification via the Court of Master Sommeliers, and holds the WSET 3 Advanced Certificate from the Wine & Spirits Education Trust of London.

“I have experienced firsthand the strength of the programming and outreach of the Alliance,” said Pallischeck, “and I am enthusiastic about the years ahead with this dynamic organization. To work with such a wide range of premium wines and producers is a singular opportunity, and I look forward to building on the successes of the past in 2021.”

As executive director, Pallischeck will focus on reinforcing the status of the Finger Lakes as North America’s preeminent cool-climate winemaking region. She will continue the long tradition of the FLWA exposing Finger Lakes wines to a broad audience of consumers, wine trade, and media influencers.

The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance offers a wide range of programs to its members that include coordinating wine submissions for review by trade publications, presenting seminars on best practices in social media and distribution networks, and a number of events that increase the visibility for Finger Lakes wines.

In 2020, the FLWA pivoted its entire in-person marketing event slate to virtual events with great success. Targeted special programs including the popular Riesling Camp and Riesling Roadshow were offered in a series of online Zoom presentations connecting select media and trade with personal seminars hosted by winemakers and winery owners. The 2021 programming will build on this success and will continue to expand the reach of the Finger Lakes region and its premium cool-climate wines.

About the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance

Founded in 2004, Finger Lakes Wine Alliance is a not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to increase the visibility and reputation of the Finger Lakes region, its wines and wineries. The alliance is composed of 31 members and 15 affiliated businesses and vendors, and it is guided by a board of directors composed of winery owners and principles from the Finger Lakes AVA.

With its glacier-sculpted landscapes, ideal microclimates and gifted winegrowers, the Finger Lakes region is home to over 130 wineries that produce exceptional cool-climate wines and world-class Rieslings. Visit www.fingerlakeswinealliance.com, or connect on Facebook or Instagram.

For more information please contact Kyle Anne Pallischeck, Executive Director at kyle@fingerlakeswinealliance.com or Cindy Dykes at info@fingerlakeswinealliance.com .