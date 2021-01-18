Four sex offenders appear in Yates County Court

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – Four sex offenders in unrelated cases appeared Tuesday, Jan. 12 in Yates County Criminal Court before Judge Jason L. Cook in the only in-person session allowed last week due to COVID-19 restrictions on court procedures. A fifth previously registered sex offender was to have appeared, but failed the Covid screening. His case was adjourned.

PABLO P. BACON, 23, of Canandaigua, convicted of second-degree rape (class D felony), was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 10 years probation, and registration as a sex offender. Bacon was arrested May 14, 2020 by Yates County Sheriff’s Office investigators on a sealed Yates County Superior Court arrest warrant following an investigation of allegations he subjected an underage juvenile to sexual contact in the town of Middlesex. He was originally charged with one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, and second-degree criminal sexual act, as well as two counts of second-degree rape.

TREVOR KOKOT, 24, of Alfred, convicted of first-degree sexual abuse (class D felony) for an incident that occurred in Jerusalem May 4, 2018 when he abused an unconscious female victim, was sentenced to 60 days in the Yates County Jail and 10 years probation, plus a fine of $1,000 and $1,425 in fees and surcharges. He is registered as a sex offender and an order of protection was issued for his victim. Judge Cook cited Kokot's employment and public service in passing the sentence that was lighter than the six months in jail recommended by Assistant District Attorney Alyxandra Stanczack. He also granted a one-week deferral for Kokot to put his affairs in order before reporting to jail.

JONATHON R. HERMAN, 38, of Penn Yan, charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under age 13, (class D felony) appeared in court to waive his right to a jury trial, and proceed with a bench trial. Neither is allowed under current restrictions, so he will remain in jail until the case may continue.

Herman was arrested Dec. 2, 2019 by Yates County Sheriff’s Office deputies following an investigation involving Yates County Child Protective Services and the District Attorney’s office. Herman was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child (class A misdemeanors), and was held for Centralized Arraignment Court. He was remanded to the Yates County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond. A court order of protection was issued. As the investigation by multiple county agencies continued, Herman was accused of subjecting a person under the age of 13 to sexual contact. He was additionally charged with first-degree sexual abuse, and was arraigned in Barrington Town Court. His previously set bail was continued, and he was remanded back to the county jail.

DONALD L. VANETTEN JR., 44, of Penn Yan, charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under age 13 (class D felony), forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child (class A misdemeanors), waived his right to a grand jury hearing and accepted a plea bargain based on Superior Court information. Vanetten was arrested May 24, 2020 by Penn Yan Police following a sex offense complaint of an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of May 11 when he allegedly subjected two juvenile girls to unwanted physical contact of a sexual nature. Pleading to the felony, he was promised a sentence cap of four months in jail, 10 years probation, and registration as a sex offender. An order of protection was issued for his victim. His sentencing is scheduled for March 23.

TODD J. HOLTON, 44, of Canandaigua, charged with DWI with a previous conviction within 10 years, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (class E felonies), and reckless driving (misdemeanor), was offered a plea bargain of 1 to 3 years in state prison for the DWI charge alone. Instead, he pleaded guilty to all the charges in exchange for a sentence cap of four months in jail, fiv years probation, and enrollment in the Yates County Drug Treatment Court.