Grant funds supplies for Soldiers and Sailors Health Center

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – The Daisy Marquis Jones Foundation has awarded a grant of $45,000 for the purchase of medical supplies at the new Soldiers and Sailors Health Center, located on the second floor of Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. The primary care practice, which joins together Keuka Health Care and Pre-Emption Family Medicine, will see patients of all ages and provide local, convenient access to quality care that is comprehensive, patient-centered, coordinated and safe.

The practice offers primary care, routine health maintenance, treatment for acute illnesses and conditions, preventative health services, and management of chronic health conditions. Because of its location in the hospital, patients will have “one stop shop” access for their medical needs including cardiology, rehabilitation, laboratory and diagnostic services.

All care is provided by highly credentialed physicians Dr. Robert Anderson, Dr. Eleanor DeWitt and Dr. Vy Le, as well as highly respected and experienced nurse practitioners, Patsy Ballard, FNP-BC, Wendy Hill, ANP, PNP, Robert Hoskins III, FNP-C and Kathleen Kirker, FNP-BC. Board-certified family medicine physician Jeffrey Christenson, D.O. will be joining the team at the end of January.

Yates County is federally designated as a Health Physician Shortage Area. In addition to improving access to care, the operating model for the Soldiers and Sailors Health Center should prove attractive to medical providers looking to join a practice.

Andre Forcier, Chief Administrative Officer for FLH Medical, P.C. says, “Combining two practices at one location in Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital will help provide much needed primary care in an area with a healthcare provider shortage. In addition to offering several patient services in one location, the model will help us recruit and retain providers. Our goal is to achieve Provider-Based Rural Health Clinic designation, the gold standard for primary care practices in rural areas.”

The Soldiers and Sailors Health Center’s goals are in direct alignment with the vision of the Daisy Marquis Jones Foundation to provide support to nonprofit organizations with programs or projects that provide access to health care.

“It is through the generosity of forward thinking and results focused organizations such as the Daisy Marquis Jones Foundation that Finger Lakes Health can continue to expand our services and accessibility to fulfill our mission to improve health and promote well-being for all in our community,” says Helen Kelley, Director of Development for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation.

Kelley adds, “We are so grateful for this support - for the impact the grant will have on improving population health and health equity in Yates County and the investment in the sustainability of high quality, local healthcare.”