New Chronicle-Express contact information

New Customer Service number:

1-833-928-3389

After a delay in transition, subscribers of The Chronicle-Express may now contact a toll-free number for Customer Service, 1-833-928-3389. (See the full contact information list below.)

The corporate-wide reorganization of our regional newspapers has been challenging. We appreciate our readers’ patience during this process, and apologize for any frustration it has caused our customers and the community.

Contact information for The Chronicle-Express

• For Customer Service and Subscriptions, call toll free:

1-833-928-3389

• All News, Sports, Upcoming Events, Community Announcements, and Local Information should be directed to:

John Christensen, Staff Writer

The Chronicle-Express

P.O. Box 200

Penn Yan, NY 14527

Phone: 315-536-4422

Mobile: 315-726-5273

Email: News@Chronicle-Express.com

• Payments and Billing matters to:

The Chronicle-Express

P.O. Box 580

Hornell, NY 14843

Attn: Sandra Eveland

Phone: 607-324-1425 ext. 251

Email: seveland@gatehousemedia.com

• Display advertising inquiries to:

Local IQ

Phone: 855-288-3272

Email: SDR@gannett.com

or

Lynn White

Phone: 607-324-1425, ext. 204

Email: lwhite1@localiq.com

• Classified Ads to:

BillieJo Klees

Phone: 607-324-1425, ext. 208

Email: Bklees@gannett.com

• Obituaries to:

Phone: 855-753-8596

Email: chronicleexpressobits@gannett.com

Questions/concerns can be sent to: Kristine Feldmann, Manager at kfeldmann@gannett.com.

• Legal Notices to:

Beth Hults

Phone: 607-661-2424

Email: BHults@localiq.com