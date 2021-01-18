New COVID case rate declines in Yates County

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

Four more deaths recorded, all in long term care

PENN YAN – Since the week prior with over 150 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Yates County, the number of new cases has decreased to 115, dropping the 7-day positivity rate to 8.4%.

In Monday, Jan. 11’s report, Deputy Director Sara Christensen stated they had received 53 new cases.

“Of the new cases, 31 are close contacts of previous positive cases, six are associated with long term care, two are Penn Yan Central School District students, and two are Marcus Whitman Central School District students,” said Christensen.

“We are sad to report two more COVID-19 related deaths that are associated with long term care. One individual was in their 80s and the other 90s,” she added. “Our thoughts are with the families.”

Another COVID-19-related death related to long-term care was reported Jan. 12, an individual in their 80s. Another was reported Jan. 14 associated with long term care, a person in their 60s. At press time, Yates County’s total of COVID-19 deaths stood at 15, most being in long-term care.

However, Friday Jan. 15, Yates County Public Health received 23 new cases, an considerable jump in the week’s numbers. Of the 23 cases, 14 are related to long-term care, with four cases that are close contacts of previously reported cases. Christensen reported 28 cases had recovered. The next report was to be released Tuesday afternoon as Monday was the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The 14-day positivity rate remained above 9%.

“In the first 14 days of January, we have investigated 243 new cases,” stated Christensen, “beating the total we did for the entire month of December, which was 222. We have been extremely busy and we would like to thank you all for your continued support through Facebook messages, emails, and cards you have sent and they are very much appreciated!”

Yates County cases

Monday, Jan. 11 - 53 new cases (since Jan. 8)

Tuesday, Jan. 12 - 13 new cases

Wednesday, Jan. 13 - 11 new cases

Thursday, Jan. 14 - 15 new cases

Friday, Jan. 15 - 23 new cases

Total -115 new cases