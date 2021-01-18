POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

TODD J. BECKER, 34, of Penn Yan, was arrested Jan. 9 by Penn Yan Police responding to a report of a male with an open container of alcohol. Becker was found drinking a can of beer on the sidewalk and in possession of a quantity of marijuana. He was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and violating the village ordinance for an open container of alcohol. He was released on an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in Penn Yan Village Court later.

BENJAMIN M. WEBB, 27, of Bubbling Springs Road, Wayne, was arrested Jan. 10 by Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies following the investigation of several road signs, a camping trailer, and a digital sign being damaged in the Sylvan Beach area of Wayne. Webb allegedly damaged these intentionally, causing in excess of $1,500 in damage. He was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was held for Centralized Arraignment Court and released to answer in Wayne Town Court later.

KASSONDRA L. LARZELERE, 33, of Penn Yan, was stopped by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended registration due to insurance lapse. She was issued a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

KAYE D. GREGORY, 31, of Stanley, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended registration. She was released with an appearance ticket to Penn Yan Village Court.

BRITTANY M. BELL, 29, of Penn Yan, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. She was issued a ticket to appear in village court later.

JUSTIN G. McNINCH, 26, of Walnut Hill Apts., Penn Yan, was arrested Jan. 15 by Yates County deputies after he turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office on a violation of probation warrant. McNinch was taken into custody and held in jail to await arraignment in Yates County Superior Court.

MAX E. BARRON, 22, of Adams Road, Penn Yan was arrested Jan. 17 after being turned over to Yates County deputies by Horseheads Police Department on a bench warrant out of Penn Yan Village Court for failure to appear. He was held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment court.