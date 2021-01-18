Sustain Our Great Lakes requests proposals

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Sustain Our Great Lakes (SOGL) has posted a Request for Proposals to restore and enhance habitat in the Great Lakes basin. In 2021, grant funding will be awarded in these basin-wide categories:

--Restore and Enhance Stream and Riparian Habitat

--Restore and Enhance Coastal Habitats

--Expand Green Stormwater Infrastructure in Great Lakes Communities

--Maintain and Enhance Benefits of Habitat Restoration through Invasive Species Control

--New in 2021: Accelerate Implementation of Conservation Practices and Regenerative Agriculture on Working Lands

Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and state, tribal and local governments. Pre-Proposals are due Feb. 16.

On Feb. 2, at 11 a.m., the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) will host a virtual workshop providing additional information about the SOGL funding opportunity. Register to participate at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4862861065275983884.