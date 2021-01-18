UPCOMING EVENTS

Staff reports

JAN. 19

STEAM Engines: Lava Lamp, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 3 p.m.

STEAM Engines is a monthly virtual program from Penn Yan Public Library where we explore science at home! This month, we’re making a lava lamp. You will need two tall, empty, clear, clean jars or bottles; a knife; a cutting board; a timer or clock that can show seconds; water; food coloring; enough vegetable oil to nearly fill both jars; at least one Alka-Seltzer tablet; a large bowl of hot water, and access to a fridge or freezer. Email info@pypl.org to receive the Zoom invitation.

JAN. 18-24

StoryWalk

Dress for the weather and enjoy a picture book mounted on election-style signs on the Keuka Outlet Trail. Begin at the Cherry Street entrance and walk east to read the story! The trail is open from dawn to dusk. Great socially distant outdoor fun for the whole family! Presented by Penn Yan Public Library in partnership with the Southern Tier Library System and the Friends of the Outlet Trail.

JAN. 21

Community-Wide Grocery Distribution Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc. has partnered with Foodlink and Yates County to provide a community-wide grocery distribution Thursday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at the Town of Starkey Highway Barn, 656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee, NY 14837. REQUIREMENTS FOR CLIENTS: Pre-Registration: Pre-registration is required! Register online or call Yates OFA at: 315-536-5515 or Yates DSS at: 315-536-5183 and follow prompt to receptionist. Registration is on a first come, first served basis. This will be a drive-thru model; clients must stay in their car and put a piece of paper with first name and last name in window facing out for staff to see at check-in. Please have trunk cleaned out so box of emergency food can be put into it. Once your trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away. This will be a no-touch distribution and proper social distancing must be maintained at all time. No walk-ups; only pre-registered households in cars will be served. Due to town equipment needing to be moved, please do not arrive prior to 1O a.m.

JAN. 25

Masterclass Monday

Costuming PYTCo.’s next Masterclass Monday focuses on Costuming, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at The Studio above Keuka Candy Emporium, 131 Main St., Penn Yan. Register at www.pytco.org. Join us in this free workshop and learn as we discuss the various components of theatre. Our masterclass series is your opportunity to learn different aspects of our craft and find a skill you love.

ONGOING

Storytime

Join Miss Sarah for Storytime at 10 am every Wednesday on Penn Yan Public Library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Or, email info@pypl.org to schedule a custom in-person storytime for your “pod” of less than eight people.

Relax & Read Teen Subscription Box

Penn Yan Public Library invites Yates County youth ages 12 to 18 years to register to get a once-a-month subscription box (actually a reusable grocery bag) full of fun stuff to help them relax and de-stress. What's in the bag? A calming, fun activity with all supplies included; a library book already checked out to you, chosen just for you; and random swag, as our budget allows. Fill out the registration form at https://tinyurl.com/PYPLRelax to participate, and the library will get in touch once the bag is ready to be picked up.

Bookworm Buddies

Penn Yan Public Library’s Miss Melissa reads great chapter books for elementary readers! Find links to the video playlists, plus discussion guides, at https://tinyurl.com/BBPYPL.

COVID-19 Journaling

PYPL encourages all community members to consider keeping a journal of their daily lives during these extraordinary times, and to consider this act in terms set forth by the New York State Library Manuscripts and Special Collections (MSC) in their newly-announced COVID-19 Personal History Initiative: “Through this new project, we’re encouraging all New Yorkers to keep a journal documenting what their daily lives are like during the pandemic in an effort to record and preserve the unprecedented and historical events that are currently unfolding around us. … The history of our state is told through the experiences of its citizens, and we need all New Yorkers to document this unchartered territory.” In the future, you may consider donating your writings for posterity, both to the New York State Library as well as for local preservation and access. Start writing now, and stay tuned for future announcements!