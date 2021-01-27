Greenidge donates $25,000 to Dresden Fire Dept.

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

Dresden Volunteers to purchase state-of-the-art “jaws of life”

DRESDEN – Greenidge Generation has partnered with the Village of Dresden with a donation to purchase life-saving vehicle extrication tools for the Dresden Fire Department. The equipment includes the state-of-the-art Hurst Waterlight eDraulics, commonly known as the “Jaws of Life.”

The company’s $25,000 donation will purchase a 28.7” Spreader and an H.D. Cutter, each of which the village was unable to afford without the support from Greenidge.

“The Village of Dresden is our home, where our team works each day to ensure that community has a safe, reliable power source and the premier data center for cryptocurrency in the United States. This has been rough year for everyone, and we take our role as a trusted employer and community steward very seriously,” says Dale Irwin, president of Greenidge Generation. “This equipment is desperately needed to help our volunteer first responders do their jobs. We are pleased to do our part to support them and ensure they have what they need to save lives in an emergency.”

“We work hard here in Dresden to not only enhance the quality of life for our residents but also ensure we’re ready to respond in an emergency when they need us most," says Mayor Bill Hall. "We needed help to do that with respect to these life-saving tools, and we are extremely grateful to Greenidge for stepping up and answering the call. These tools will improve our response to automobile, farm and industrial accidents. Not only will they help our Fire District, they will also be utilized during Mutual Aid calls from Himrod, West Lake Road, and various other departments.”

Dresden Fire Chief Howard Leach says, “As a Volunteer unit, we rely on the support of our neighbors and local businesses to keep everyone safe. Greenidge’s significant donation will provide the best-in-class tools to our arsenal. They will allow us to extricate someone in distress for more safety and far more quickly. Their support will save lives, plain and simple.”

The Dresden Volunteer Fire Department has been serving the residents of the Village of Dresden and Town of Torrey Since 1894, and responds to over 100 calls per year – including serious motor vehicle accidents. The department currently consists of four trucks, two engines, a pumper, and a medium duty walk-in rescue.

About Greenidge Generation

In 2017, Greenidge completed the conversation of its electric generating facility from coal to natural gas, and resumed operations as a more environmentally sound power source. More recently, to utilize some of the electricity they generate that is unneeded by the grid and "behind-the-meter,"

Greenidge successfully launched a “one-of-a-kind” data center within the plant for Bitcoin cryptocurrency mining and other hosting applications for financial centers in New York City.

The resulting jobs of the two operations now number in the dozens, and the added property and sales tax revenues have been welcomed by the village, town, county, and school district.